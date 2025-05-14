The Oncology Institute Welcomes Dr. Jeff Langsam as Chief Clinical Officer

CERRITOS, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) ("TOI"), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, announced today that Dr. Jeffrey Langsam will assume the role of enterprise Chief Clinical Officer effective May 13th, 2025. The CCO role will oversee therapeutics including pathway and procurement decisions, utilization management, and MSO practice clinical engagement. Dr. Langsam joins TOI from Cigna Healthcare, where he was the National Director of Oncology and a Senior Medical Director in the Specialty Pharmacy Division. He previously served as a Regional Medical Director at Aetna, and was clinical faculty at the University of Connecticut where he was a practicing oncologist for many years.

"We are ecstatic that Dr. Langsam is joining our already impressive group of clinical leaders at TOI as our next CCO." said Daniel Virnich, CEO of The Oncology Institute. "As we see acceleration in new value-based partnerships across the country and growth in our MSO model, Dr. Langsam's deep expertise in Oncology and Specialty Pharmacy will be pivotal in scaling our therapeutic decision-making model across the enterprise and building a high-value engaged MSO network."

"I couldn't be more excited about joining the senior leadership team at TOI as CCO", commented Dr. Langsam. "TOI has been leading value-based community oncology for many years, and acceleration in risk-based contracts and service offerings makes this a critical moment for the organization to continue scaling its clinical model to provide even greater benefits to patients and payor partners."

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

