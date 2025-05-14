Investview, Inc. ("INVU") Reports Financial Results and Current Operational and Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Haverford, PA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology services company that offers multiple business units across key sectors, including a financial education division offering tools, products and content through a global network of independent distributors; a manufacturing division focused on proprietary aesthetics, health, nutrition, & cognitive wellness products for wholesale and retail markets, with strategic plans for global expansion; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining, today reported its first quarter 2025 financial results and shared highlights of key operational progress, strategic milestones, and forward-focused initiatives.

Summary Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Results of Operations-Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 vs March 31, 2024

Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 35.3% to $10.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $16.5 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net Revenue decreased 36.0% to $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $15.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net cash used in operating activities was ($3.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $4.8 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net income from operations decreased 122.1% to ($0.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income from operations of $1.9 million for the comparable prior year period.

Balance Sheet Data - March 31, 2025 vs December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 was $17.5 million, down $5.0 million or 22.1% from $22.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to a deposit to secure a writ of attachment order of $1.9 million in favor of the Company, an increase in bitcoin holdings of $0.5 million, an increase in prepaid assets of $0.8 million, purchases of inventory and manufacturing equipment of $0.7 million, and payments made under an agreement for the purchase of our common shares in a private transaction of $0.8 million.

Total assets decreased by $1.6 million or 5.2% to $29.9 million. Total liabilities decreased by $1.2 million or 8.7% to $13.1 million. Our current ratio remains strong at 2.29 as of March 31, 2025.

Working capital balance decreased by 6.1% at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $0.9 million from December 31, 2024.

Outstanding debt increased by $0.1 million to $3.3 million at March 31, 2025, up from $3.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2025 was $16.8 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 2.2%, from $17.2 million at December 31, 2024.



Comments on our industry segments and business units

Financial Education and Technology Segment

iGenius net revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $8.8 million, a decrease of $4.2 million or 32.5% over the comparable period in 2024. The decrease was largely attributable to a combination of shifts in consumer behavior and demand following the COVID-19 pandemic as individuals reassess their spending priorities, lifestyle choices, and engagement habits. Broader macroeconomic headwinds also contributed to a general slowdown in direct sales and home-based business sectors.

Despite these challenges, iGenius remains optimistic about its long-term growth trajectory. The company is actively investing in the expansion of its sales network and is focused on broadening its portfolio of products and services. Management is confident that the core direct selling model remains robust and scalable, particularly as it evolves to include offerings beyond financial education.

As part of its strategic vision, iGenius plans to strengthen its value proposition through the continued development of its myLife Wellness division, which includes health, beauty, and wellness products. These initiatives are expected to enhance engagement across the sales network and drive future growth opportunities.

Our Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Products and Services Segment

SAFETek net revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $0.9 million, a decrease of $1.8 million or 67.3% over the comparable period. The decrease in net revenue was primarily driven by the April 2024 Bitcoin halving event, which reduced block rewards by 50%, a more than 3.5% increase in mining network difficulty for the period, and a government-mandated energy curtailment due to low hydroelectric reservoir levels in our host country.

Despite a highly challenging environment, SAFETek successfully produced 9.12 Bitcoin during the first quarter of 2025. The company navigated the combined impact of tighter block rewards, escalating network difficulty, and energy restrictions, while simultaneously capitalizing on reduced power costs resulting from the curtailment, effectively turning operational adversity into a cost-management initiative that we expect will serve us well over time.

In 2024, SAFETek proactively executed key strategic initiatives to fortify long-term operational efficiency. These included the retirement of legacy mining hardware, deployment of next-generation ASIC miners, and the consolidation of mining operations-collectively lowering our hash cost and enhancing our competitive position in the global mining landscape. Importantly, we remain debt-free on all equipment purchases and maintain a strong balance sheet that provides the financial flexibility to pursue selective expansion opportunities.

SAFETek currently holds a reserve of nearly 2,900 mining machines, strategically positioned for deployment in qualified expansion scenarios. While the Bitcoin mining sector continues to evolve amid macroeconomic and protocol-level shifts, our outlook remains cautiously optimistic. We are committed to a disciplined, forward-looking strategy that prioritizes long-term sustainability and prepares us to scale when conditions improve.

Our Manufacturing and Development of Health, Beauty and Wellness Products Segment

In October 2024, we entered the over-the-counter health, beauty, and wellness market through our wholly owned subsidiary, myLife Wellness Company ("myLife Wellness"), with the strategic acquisition of Renu Laboratories, Inc. ("Renu Labs"), a contract developer and manufacturer of proprietary and non-proprietary products serving wholesale and retail clients. This acquisition marks a key milestone in our strategy to extend our platform into high-demand consumer verticals, with a growing focus on aesthetics, nutrition, and cognitive wellness.

Since the acquisition, we have made accelerated investments in Renu Labs' core capabilities, including upgraded equipment, enhanced production technology, and key talent recruitment, which have resulted in measurable gains in both production output and operational efficiency. Net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $0.4 million. Encouragingly, net revenue generated to date in the second quarter has already exceeded first-quarter results, signaling continued momentum.

We are optimistic about Renu's long-term growth trajectory and are focused on scaling manufacturing capacity while expanding our product portfolio and contract manufacturing (CMO) engagements with qualified partners. These steps are designed to position Renu as a nimble and scalable manufacturer in a market increasingly seeking trusted, innovative wellness product providers.

As the commercial arm of this initiative, myLife Wellness will serve as both the marketing engine and e-commerce platform for the products developed and manufactured by Renu Labs. The brand's growing product catalog, centered around aesthetics, health, nutrition, and cognitive wellness, is expected to be distributed through a combination of retail (B2C) and wholesale (B2B) channels.

In addition to operating as a standalone consumer platform, myLife Wellness will also benefit from strategic collaboration with our iGenius subsidiary, enabling expanded access to retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer channels. This partnership is expected to significantly enhance market reach, while creating new revenue opportunities by introducing wellness products to a global member base and established consumer relationships.

We believe this integrated ecosystem represents a powerful foundation for long-term value creation across the health and wellness space.

Our Financial Services Initiatives

In March 2024, we achieved a significant milestone in our fintech growth strategy with the acquisition of Opencash Securities LLC, an early-stage registered broker-dealer. While the platform has not yet commenced commercial operations, this acquisition represents a strategic foundation for building a modern, mobile-first trading experience to-be focused on accessibility, simplicity, and cost-efficiency for retail investors globally.

Opencash is currently advancing through its final stages of development, including clearing integration, infrastructure buildout, and internal testing, in preparation for its commercial launch. Our goal is to establish Opencash as a low-cost, and commission-free platform offering trading in stocks, ETFs, and options, tailored to meet the expectations of today's digitally native investor.

The Opencash initiative is designed to work in tandem with our proprietary MPower Trading Systems - Prodigio trading engine, acquired in 2021. Once fully deployed, we expect to offer two complementary trading solutions under the Opencash brand:

Opencash - a streamlined platform for everyday retail investors

- a streamlined platform for everyday retail investors OpencashPro - a feature-rich platform for advanced traders and active investors

Together, these platforms are expected to deliver a seamless, data-driven trading experience that integrates intelligent analytics, automation, and user-friendly interfaces, positioning us competitively in the evolving fintech landscape.

We remain optimistic about the long-term potential of the Opencash platform and are committed to executing a disciplined phased rollout that prioritizes regulatory readiness, technological integrity, and a superior user experience.

Operational Highlights (Quotes)

Victor Oviedo, Investview CEO, commented, "during the first quarter of 2025, Investview continued to make strategic progress across its diversified operating segments. In our financial education and direct selling division, iGenius generated $8.8 million in net revenue. While this represented a material contraction in our business compared to the prior-year period, the business remains focused on long-term growth through the planned expansion of its global sales network and the planned integration of health and wellness offerings from myLife Wellness.

"Our blockchain and crypto mining division, SAFETek, produced 9.12 Bitcoin during the quarter despite facing significant headwinds including the April 2024 halving event, a network difficulty increase of over 3.5%, and a government-mandated energy curtailment. These challenges were met with proactive operational adjustments, including the retirement of legacy hardware and the deployment of next-generation ASIC miners. SAFETek remains debt-free on all equipment purchases and holds a reserve of approximately 2,900 mining machines, preserving flexibility for future expansion.

"In our health, beauty, and wellness segment, Renu Labs generated $0.4 million in net revenue for the quarter, with revenues to date in Q2 2025 already exceeding first-quarter results. Strategic investments in production technology, equipment, and personnel are expected to lead to continued improvements in output and efficiency. The Company continues to position itself as a nimble and scalable manufacturer serving both proprietary and third-party CMO clients.

"Our fintech division also advanced with the continued development of Opencash Securities LLC. As a mobile-first platform for low-cost, and commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, and options, "Opencash is progressing through clearing integration and platform testing in preparation for launch. The platform is expected to work in tandem with our MPower Prodigio trading engine, offering solutions for both retail and advanced traders under the Opencash and OpencashPro brands.

"Investview ended the quarter with $17.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.7 million in bitcoin, maintained a strong current ratio of 2.29 and had a working capital balance of $14.2 million, reflecting prudent financial management and positioning the company to capitalize on future growth opportunities across its expanding portfolio."

Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Gross Revenues are not a measure of financial performance under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Gross Revenues are presented as they are used by management to understand the total revenue before certain items such as refunds, incentives, credits, chargebacks, and amounts paid to third party providers. The non-GAAP Gross Revenue measure is a supplement to the GAAP financial information. A reconciliation between Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) and Net Revenue is presented in the table below.

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows:

Membership

revenue Mining revenue Health and wellness product sales Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 9,439,857 $ 862,944 $ 368,443 $ 7,344 $ 10,678,588 Refunds, incentives, credits, and chargebacks (648,414 ) - (122 ) - (648,536 ) Net revenue $ 8,791,443 $ 862,944 $ 368,321 $ 7,344 $ 10,030,052

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows: