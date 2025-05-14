Planet 13 Holdings Inc.: Planet 13 Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

Q1 2025 Revenue of $28.0 million





LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

"This was a challenging quarter, marked by persistent pricing pressure and softness in tourism and consumer spending. Despite the headwinds, our differentiated brands and focus on entertainment continue to drive relative outperformance, reinforcing the strength and resilience of our portfolio," said Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13.

"We are moving with urgency to align our cost base to the realities of today's market. These actions are focused on sharpening our operational efficiency, enhancing profitability, and prioritizing investments in our most strategic and high-performing assets. By concentrating on what we do best, we're positioning the company for stronger, more sustainable growth," said Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13.

Financial Highlights - Q1 - 2025

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted

Revenue was $28.0 million as compared to $22.9 million, an increase of 22.5%. The increase in sales was driven by the addition of Florida.





Gross profit was $12.0 million or 42.8% as compared to $10.5 million or 45.8%. The lower gross margin was driven by industry wide pricing pressure.





Total expenses were $18.6 million as compared to $14.1 million, a increase of 31.6%. Higher total expenses were driven by the addition of Florida operations.





Net loss of $2.0 million as compared to a net loss of $5.9 million.





Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was driven by lower operating leverage.



Balance Sheet

All comparisons below are to December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted

Cash of $15.6 million as compared to $23.4 million



Total assets of $203.8 million as compared to $206.7 million



Total liabilities of $93.1 million as compared to $94.0 million





Q1 Highlights and Recent Developments

On March 3, 2025, Planet 13 announced a significant recovery of funds related to El Capitan.

On March 27, 2025, Planet 13 announced the opening of its Port Richey dispensary in Tampa Bay region.

On April 2, 2025, Planet 13 announced the opening of a new dispensary in Orange Park, Florida.

On April 30, 2025, Planet 13 announced the opening of a new dispensary in Edgewater, Florida, just south of Daytona Beach.



Results of Operations (Summary)

The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month periods ending March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Results of Operations (Figures in millions For the Three Months Ended and % change based March 31, March 31, on these figures) 2025 2024 change Total Revenue $ 28.0 $ 22.9 22.5 % Gross Profit $ 12.0 $ 10.5 14.5 % Gross Profit % 42.8 % 45.8 % -6.5 % Operating Expenses $ 16.8 $ 12.0 40.2 % Operating Expenses % 60.0 % 52.4 % 14.4 % Net Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes $ (1.8 ) $ (3.5 ) -48.6 % Net Loss $ (2.0 ) $ (5.9 ) -65.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (2.5 ) $ (0.0 ) 6180.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin % -9.0 % -0.2 %

Conference Call

Planet 13 will host a conference call on May 14, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights, strategy, and outlook. The call will be chaired by Robert Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: May 14, 2025 | Time: 5:00 p.m. EST Call registration link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I928030



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

There are financial measures included in this press release that are not in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before share-based compensation, the change in fair value of warrants and one-time non-recurring expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Figures in millions For the Three Months Ended and % change based March 31, March 31, on these figures) 2025 2024 change Net Income (Loss) $ (2.0 ) $ (5.9 ) -65.1 % Add impact of: Interest (income)/expense, net $ 0.2 $ (0.0 ) -818.2 % Provision for income taxes $ 0.2 $ 2.3 -90.0 % Depreciation and amortization $ 1.8 $ 2.1 -14.9 % Depreciation included in cost of goods sold $ 1.3 $ 1.0 38.7 % EBITDA $ 1.4 $ (0.5 ) -369.2 % Share-based compensation and related premiums $ 0.1 $ 0.1 -42.2 % Gain on recovery of property in settlement $ (4.6 ) $ - 0.0 % Professional fees expensed related to M&A activities $ 0.2 $ 0.0 322.0 % Expenses related to El Capitan Matter $ 0.3 $ 0.3 -2.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (2.5 ) $ (0.0 ) 6180.9 %

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In United States Dollars)

March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 15,556,553 $ 23,384,493 Restricted Cash 2,050,584 2,050,584 Accounts Receivable 1,634,120 1,473,156 Inventory 24,199,619 22,821,994 Assets held for sale 4,570,227 - Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,714,748 4,568,816 Total Current Assets 51,725,851 54,299,043 Property, Plant and Equipment 63,223,161 63,511,423 Intangible Assets and Goodwill 48,763,931 48,763,931 Right of Use Assets - Operating 37,720,488 38,229,399 Long-term Deposits and Other Assets 1,068,477 1,033,758 Deferred Tax Asset 1,283,906 896,525 TOTAL ASSETS $ 203,785,814 $ 206,734,079 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current: Accounts Payable $ 5,940,241 $ 7,421,921 Accrued Expenses 7,372,088 7,285,415 Income Taxes Payable 1,211,082 139,480 Notes Payable - Current Portion 8,847,542 8,681,684 Operating Lease Liabilities 1,897,526 1,818,588 Total Current Liabilities 25,268,479 25,347,088 Long-Term Liabilities: Operating Lease Liabilities 46,006,886 46,448,666 Other Long-term Liabilities 1,230,037 1,220,722 Uncertain Tax Positions 19,321,475 19,321,475 Deferred Tax Liability 1,231,852 1,682,207 Total Liabilities 93,058,729 94,020,158 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, no par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 325,263,800 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 325,163,800 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 - - Preferred Stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 0 at December 31, 2024 - - Additional Paid-In Capital 368,881,670 368,821,339 Deficit (258,154,585 ) (256,107,418 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 110,727,085 112,713,921 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 203,785,814 $ 206,734,079

PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, In United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues, net of discounts $ 28,031,807 $ 22,877,471 Cost of Goods Sold (16,024,302 ) (12,392,992 ) Gross Profit 12,007,505 10,484,479 Expenses: General and Administrative 14,016,688 10,024,787 Sales and Marketing 1,547,018 1,290,737 Lease Expense 1,304,893 774,946 Depreciation 1,751,430 2,059,023 Total Expenses 18,620,029 14,149,493 Loss From Operations (6,612,524 ) (3,665,014 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income (expense), net (176,411 ) 24,562 Foreign exchange (loss) (2,889 ) (3,097 ) Other income, net 4,978,523 113,749 Total Other Income 4,799,223 135,214 Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (1,813,301 ) (3,529,800 ) Provision For Income Taxes Current Tax Expense (1,071,602 ) (2,363,860 ) Deferred Tax Recovery 837,736 19,891 (233,866 ) (2,343,969 ) Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $ (2,047,167 ) $ (5,873,769 ) Loss per Share Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Basic and diluted 325,261,578 228,437,545