Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885970 | ISIN: CA3180714048 | Ticker-Symbol: CIH
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:01
32,600 Euro
+5,84 % +1,800
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,60033,20010:29
32,60033,20009:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 23:48 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finning International Inc: Finning Reports on Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) ("Finning" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 97,159,486 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 72.07% of the Company's outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration, acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:

Director NomineeVotes forPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Mary Lou Kelley95,473,78899.03930,728 0.97
Andrés Kuhlmann96,358,83999.9545,677 0.05
Kevin Parkes96,302,99499.89101,522 0.11
Michael C. Putnam96,365,31599.9639,201 0.04
John R. Rhind96,363,52099.9640,996 0.04
Charles F. Ruigrok94,720,22098.251,684,295 1.75
Edward R. Seraphim95,908,73199.49495,785 0.51
Manjit K. Sharma96,141,66999.73262,846 0.27
Nancy G. Tower95,205,01298.761,199,503 1.24


About Finning
Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information:
FinningIR@finning.com
www.finning.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.