Finning International Inc: Finning Reports on Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) ("Finning" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 97,159,486 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 72.07% of the Company's outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration, acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:



Director Nominee Votes for Percent Votes Against Percent Mary Lou Kelley 95,473,788 99.03 930,728 0.97 Andrés Kuhlmann 96,358,839 99.95 45,677 0.05 Kevin Parkes 96,302,994 99.89 101,522 0.11 Michael C. Putnam 96,365,315 99.96 39,201 0.04 John R. Rhind 96,363,520 99.96 40,996 0.04 Charles F. Ruigrok 94,720,220 98.25 1,684,295 1.75 Edward R. Seraphim 95,908,731 99.49 495,785 0.51 Manjit K. Sharma 96,141,669 99.73 262,846 0.27 Nancy G. Tower 95,205,012 98.76 1,199,503 1.24



About Finning

Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

