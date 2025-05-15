Cornish Metals Inc.: Cornish Metals Releases Unaudited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has released its unaudited financial statements and management, discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.cornishmetals.com).

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and for the period ending May 14, 2025

(All figures expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Strategic investment and fundraise (the "Fundraise") (news releases dated January 28-31, 2025): The Fundraise totalling £57.4 million announced on January 28-31, 2025 was anchored by the National Wealth Fund Limited ("NWF") and Vision Blue Resources Limited ("Vision Blue"), investing £28.6 million and £18.1 million, respectively, with a further £10.7 million from existing shareholders and new investors, including £1.4 million from a retail offer; The Fundraise is expected to provide financial runway through to the end of Q1 2026 and will enable the Company to further de-risk South Crofty and advance it towards a formal final investment decision;

Senior management appointments (news release dated April 27, 2025): Strengthening of the project and operations teams at South Crofty with the appointments of Dave Howe as General Manager and Guillermo Alcaraz as Project Director; Mr. Howe has 35 years of open pit and hard rock underground mining (including narrow vein) operational and exploration experience, of which 24 years were in executive and senior management roles; Mr. Alcazar is a project executive with over two decades of global experience leading and overseeing a multimillion-dollar complex portfolio of mining, heavy industrial and infrastructure projects across diverse development stages;

Purchase of 4.5 acres of land from Cornwall Council (news release dated April 1, 2025): The purchased land is immediately adjacent to existing surface land owned by Cornish Metals and provides direct access to the main road at Dudnance Lane from where a new entrance to the mine site is planned and where a new mine office, stores and workshop will be located.

Mine dewatering and refurbishment of New Cook's Kitchen Shaft: Refurbishment of New Cook's Kitchen shaft ("NCK") is progressing and has reached approximately 290 metres below surface. The water level in NCK shaft is currently at approximately 300 metres below surface; Progress during the period under review has been slower than in prior periods reflecting the staged maintenance of the submersible pumps in preparation for the next phase of dewatering. Dewatering is currently advancing at a rate of over 15,000 m 3 per day and this will increase to approximately 25,000 m 3 per day once maintenance is completed.



Don Turvey, CEO and Director of Cornish Metals, stated: "We started the year on a strong note successfully completing the £57.4 million fundraise that was supported by existing and new shareholders, including Vision Blue and the UK's National Wealth Fund. This funding will enable the Company to maintain its strong momentum and further unlock South Crofty's potential by delivering important milestones expected in the coming year including advancing mine dewatering and shaft refurbishment, placing orders for long-lead items, the start of early project works and concluding the project finance process. We have also strengthened our project and operations teams at South Crofty with senior appointments to the roles of Project Director and General Manager who will be key to leading South Crofty through successful construction and to full production."

Financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024

Three months ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Total operating expenses 3,189,723 2,759,198 Loss for the period 3,043,606 2,561,669 Net cash used in operating activities (2,190,616) (1,148,564) Net cash used in investing activities (6,602,900) (7,895,388) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 87,513,355 (85,646) Cash at end of the period 88,954,141 17,015,749

Operating expenses have risen reflecting increased professional fees associated with more corporate activity as well as an increase in corporate remuneration due to bonuses following completion of the Fundraise;

Project related expenditure of $5.3 million relating to the advancement of South Crofty, primarily relating to NCK shaft re-access & refurbishment, preparation for the refurbishment of the pump station at 360 metres depth and ongoing project engineering studies;

Dewatering costs of $1.5 million for power, reagents, sludge disposal and maintenance of the water treatment plant ("WTP");

Receipt of $87.5 million in net proceeds from the Fundraise after repayment of the debt facility with Vision Blue which was settled through a set-off with the Fundraise; and

Cash increased by $78.7 million to $89.0 million at the period end due to the proceeds received from the Fundraise offset by ongoing development activities at South Crofty.



Outlook

As described above, the Company continues to advance and derisk South Crofty towards production. The Company's near-term objectives are as follows:

Complete dewatering of South Crofty mine and refurbishment of NCK shaft;

Advance detailed project engineering studies;

Place orders for long lead items of plant and equipment;

Commence early project works, including initial construction of the groundworks for the processing plant; and

Arrange project financing for South Crofty.



ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a dual-listed mineral exploration and development company (AIM and TSX-V: CUSN) that is advancing the South Crofty tin project towards production. South Crofty:

is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine located in Cornwall, United Kingdom and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations;

is permitted to commence underground mining (valid to 2071), construct a new processing facility and for all necessary site infrastructure;

has a 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment that validates the Project's potential (see news release dated April 30, 2024 and the Technical Report entitled "South Crofty PEA"): US$201 million after-tax NPV 8% and 29.8% IRR 3-year after-tax payback 4,700 tonnes average annual tin production in years two through six Life of mine all-in sustaining cost of US$13,660 /tonne of payable tin Total after-tax cash flow of US$626 million from start of production

would be the only primary producer of tin in Europe or North America. Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, American, and Canadian governments as it is used in almost all electronic devices and electrical infrastructure. Approximately two-thirds of the tin mined today comes from China, Myanmar and Indonesia;

benefits from strong local community, regional and national government support with a growing team of skilled people, local to Cornwall, and could generate up to 320 direct jobs.

The 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment for South Crofty is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment will be realised. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Stephen Holley, BSc (Hons), ACSM, MSc, MSCM, CEng MIMMM, Feasibility Study Manager for Cornish Metals who is the designated Qualified Person as the term is defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules for Companies, and a Competent Person as defined under the JORC Code (2012). Mr. Holley consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Don Turvey"

Don Turvey

CEO and Director

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS



Current Cash $ 88,954,141 $ 9,589,029 Marketable securities 3,078,376 2,874,696 Receivables 2,862,514 2,697,326 Prepaid expenses 673,554 504,902 Deferred financing fees - 637,718 95,568,585 16,303,671 Deposits 112,576 64,341 Property, plant and equipment 27,143,529 27,132,244 Exploration and evaluation assets 90,750,183 79,961,014 $ 213,574,873 $ 123,461,270 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,735,330 $ 4,045,083 Deferred income - 150,000 Loan liability - 13,457,169 5,735,330 17,652,252 NSR liability 9,826,144 9,869,289 15,561,474 27,521,541 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital stock 229,373,265 128,394,652 Capital contribution 2,007,665 2,007,665 Share-based payment reserve 1,604,784 1,353,933 Foreign currency translation reserve 11,528,569 7,640,757 Deficit (46,500,884 ) (43,457,278 ) 198,013,399 95,939,729 $ 213,574,873 $ 123,461,270

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 EXPENSES Travel and marketing $ 205,667 $ 214,138 Insurance 179,920 203,063 Office, miscellaneous and rent 91,226 56,505 Professional fees 541,343 275,093 Generative exploration costs - 1,191 Regulatory and filing fees 30,398 29,265 Share-based compensation 162,617 123,799 Salaries, directors' fees and benefits 1,978,552 1,856,144 Total operating expenses (3,189,723 ) (2,759,198 ) Interest income 133,582 265,666 Interest expense (486,337 ) - Foreign exchange gain (loss) 377,892 (18,900 ) Gain on receipt of non-refundable deposit 150,000 - Unrealized loss on marketable securities (29,020 ) (49,237 ) Loss for the period (3,043,606 ) (2,561,669 ) Foreign currency translation 3,887,812 1,413,937 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 844,206 $ (1,147,732 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 665,925,628 535,270,712

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period $ (3,043,606 ) $ (2,561,669 ) Items not involving cash: Share-based compensation 162,617 123,799 Interest expense 486,337 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss (377,892 ) 18,900 Gain on receipt of non-refundable deposit (150,000 ) - Unrealized loss on marketable securities 29,020 49,237 Changes in non-cash working capital items: (Increase) decrease in receivables (91,322 ) 19,706 Increase in prepaid expenses (214,282 ) (16,527 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,008,512 1,217,990 Net cash used in operating activities (2,190,616 ) (1,148,564 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (81,585 ) (2,369,406 ) Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets

(6,476,236 ) (5,525,982 ) Increase in deposits (45,079 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (6,602,900 ) (7,895,388 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the Fundraise 91,566,076 - Share issue costs (4,052,721 ) - Increase in deferred financing fees - (85,646 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 87,513,355 (85,646 ) Change in cash during the period 78,719,839 (9,129,598 ) Cash, beginning of the period 9,589,029 25,791,552 Impact of foreign exchange on cash 645,273 353,795 Cash, end of the period $ 88,954,141 $ 17,015,749 Cash paid during the period for interest $ - $ - Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ - $ -

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)