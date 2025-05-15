Australia's InterContinental Energy says its cost-cutting hydrogen production system underpins the proposed 70 GW Western Green Energy Hub and enables giga-scale scalability. From pv magazine Australia Western Australian green fuels developer InterContinental Energy claims that its patented P2(H2)Node hydrogen production system will replace bespoke hydrogen projects with a standardized architecture, and allow for expansion of giga-scale hydrogen production. InterContinental Energy said the system lowers production costs by 10% to 20% through standardization, modularity, and reduced electrical ...

