World's leading financial publication reiterates Moniepoint's rapid growth and impact

Moniepoint Inc. ("the Company" or "Moniepoint"), announces it has been ranked by the Financial Times as one of Africa's fastest-growing companies for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its rapid growth as one of the continent's leading financial institutions for Africans, everywhere.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513760905/en/

Moniepoint's POS terminals are ubiquitous across Nigeria

The recognition highlights Moniepoint's continued ability to achieve strong, scalable growth. In a market where few companies successfully balance size with agility, Moniepoint distinguishes itself by maintaining operational efficiency while accelerating its expansion across the continent.

The world's leading financial publication confirmed Moniepoint's accolade in its annual "Africa's Fastest Growing Companies" survey, released on 14 May, 2025.

The survey was compiled by Statista, a leading research company renowned for its insight into African companies' actual performance, in a rigorous screening process. Companies were ranked on 2020-2023 data for their (i) absolute growth rate of revenues and (ii) compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Moniepoint's growth rates ranked it ahead of hundreds of leading companies from diverse industries such as technology, telecoms, financial services, and healthcare. This achievement is amplified by Moniepoint's considerable revenue for 2023 (US$264.51 million), unmatched by peers in the ranking's top 25.

Moniepoint is one of Africa's leading business payments and personal banking servicing platforms, processing 1 billion+ transactions monthly, with total monthly payments volume of over US$22 billion, serving ten million businesses and individuals across Nigeria.

The accolade for actual performance highlights Moniepoint's continued success as Africa's leading fintech. It follows investor endorsement in October's US$110 million Series C fundraise and subsequent investment from global digital payments leader, Visa.

Tosin Eniolorunda, Group CEO of Moniepoint Inc., said:

"We are delighted to achieve the very highest of rankings, for the third consecutive year, in the world's leading financial publication the Financial Times. We like to let statistics speak for themselves and accolades do not come much higher. Maintaining such rapid growth is only possible due to the hard work of the entire Moniepoint team and I thank them all for their continued dedication.

"We are very excited about 2025. We continue to innovate and develop new products to support financial inclusion and drive financial happiness both in Africa and for consumers in the global diaspora."

The ranking follows last month's launch by Moniepoint of its first product (MonieWorld) thatserves clients outside Africa. Designed to meet the underserved needs of the UK's African diaspora, MonieWorld is a remittance and digital financial services solution allowing UK customers to send money to Nigeria seamlessly.

Notes to Editors

About Moniepoint

Moniepoint Inc. is Africa's all-in-one financial ecosystem, helping 10 million businesses and individuals access seamless payments, banking, credit, and business management tools since 2019. As Nigeria's largest merchant acquirer, it powers most of the country's Point of Sale (POS) transactions. Through its subsidiaries, Moniepoint Inc. processes $22 billion monthly for its customers while operating profitably.

For more information, please visit https://moniepoint.com/

MonieWorld is a trading name of Moniepoint GB, which is a distributor of PayrNet Limited, a company registered in England and Wales with company number 09883437. PayrNet Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (FCA reference 900594) for the issuing of electronic money and payment services. Moniepoint GB Limited, Reg No. 5500471, Registered Office: 22 Upper Ground, Floor 8, London SE1 9PD.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513760905/en/

Contacts:

Further information

Ben Rothschild

moniepoint@thoburns.com

+44 7564 584 439