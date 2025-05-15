NEP Europe deploys broadcast orchestration platform, TFC, in support of Eurovision Song Contest.

NEP Europe, part of NEP Group, the leading media services provider for live entertainment and sports worldwide, today announced it is delivering a full range of broadcast solutions for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. This marks the sixth consecutive year NEP is the official media services provider for Eurovision, one of the world's most-watched broadcast events.

NEP camera operator Tomas Antonsson, left, follows a rehearsal performance from Claude, the singer-songwriter for the Netherlands at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo: Alma Bengtsson/EBU)

Hosted this year in Basel, Switzerland from May 13-17, the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is produced by Swiss national broadcaster SRG SSR in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). NEP has been trusted with ensuring the seamless execution of all broadcast operations, providing OB facilities, specialty capture solutions, technical crew and its award-winning TFC broadcast orchestration platform, the industry's trusted IP 2110 management system proven on the world's biggest events.

To meet the demands of this large-scale production, NEP Europe has mobilized equipment and crew from across its European network, including from Switzerland, Sweden, The Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Belgium, and the UK.

"We're incredibly proud to continue supporting the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with our technical expertise and innovation," said Lise Heidal, President of NEP Europe. "This event is not only a celebration of music and culture, but also a testament to what can be achieved when the best of European broadcast talent comes together. Every year, we push the boundaries of what's technically possible in live production and this year is no exception.

"The deployment of our TFC platform has been a game-changer, allowing us to streamline signal management and reduce rigging and setup time dramatically. It's this kind of software-defined flexibility that allows us to deliver complex live events with greater efficiency and reliability than ever before."

NEP's Eurovision 2025 media services delivery includes

Main outside broadcast (OB) unit: UHD2

Backup OB unit: UHD24

Music mix truck: Music One with dual audio

Technical Operations Center: Built on NEP's TFC broadcast orchestration platform for EBU services and signal distribution

6 wireless RF cameras

Augmented reality services

4 EVS servers

27 cameras, including six wireless RF cameras

40 NEP crew, with 780 working days onsite

Delivering over 320 monitors around the venue

Using over 60 kilometers of cable

NEP's TFC broadcast platform managing IP in Eurovision broadcast compound

A key technological enabler for this year's production is NEP's TFC broadcast orchestration platform. Designed to empower engineering and production teams by making IP technology fast and easy-to-use, TFC is a powerful, software-defined infrastructure management solution that streamlines control and signal routing across complex live environments.

By using TFC, NEP is able to strengthen the traditional baseband infrastructure with the benefits of ST 2110, making the system more scalable, dynamic, and easier to monitor. This also enables NEP to constantly monitor the entire contribution and distribution of all signals involved in the Eurovision production on a dashboard, receiving notifications when parameters are not met. The result is a faster setup, increased flexibility, and more sustainable and efficient resource deployment, all critical advantages for an event of this scale and visibility.

Axel Engström, Project Manager Eurovision 2025 for NEP, says: "Delivering a production of this scale is only possible thanks to the enormous team effort from everyone involved. From logistics and engineering to onsite operations, it's been a true cross-border collaboration across our NEP teams in Europe. We also have the privilege of working closely with SRG SSR and the EBU, whose professionalism and partnership are outstanding. Together, we share the passion for delivering world-class television."

Creative Technology, part of NEP Group, is also once again an Official Technical Supplier, delivering all LED solutions on and around the stage.

Visit nepgroup.com to learn more about NEP's media services and vision for connected production solutions powered by TFC.

About NEP

NEP is the world's most trusted media services partner for live sports and entertainment. With a global network of experts, cutting-edge technology, and an expansive portfolio of customer-driven, innovative solutions, we empower our customers to tell their stories in breakthrough ways.

With operations in 25 countries, we've supported thousands of major productions and events on every continent with excellence and reliability. See how we bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

