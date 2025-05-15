Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cold chain automation breakthrough as Geekplus deploys multi-zone pallet system

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in warehouse robotics, has launched the world's first pallet-to-person system designed to automate warehouse operations across frozen and chilled zones, setting a new benchmark for temperature-controlled logistics.

Now live at a 2,700 sqm flagship facility operated by leading cold chain logistics provider JJCL (Jinjiang Cold Logistics), the system enables seamless pallet movement between environments ranging from -18°C to +5°C. This marks the first production-grade deployment of fully automated multi-temperature pallet handling in the industry.

Geek+ Pallet-to-Person SkyCube System at JJCL Cold Chain Logistics Facility

While automation has transformed much of logistics, cold storage facilities have lagged behind due to extreme conditions and technical barriers. Geekplus' SkyCube system changes that with frost-resistant engineering and a coordinated fleet of high-density pallet storage robots operating at -18°C, P800 robots in chilled zones (0-5°C), high-speed lifts, and a unified software platform built for continuous operation in sub-zero environments.

"Cold chain logistics is no longer the exception to automation. It's the next frontier," said Liu Kai, Head of System at Geekplus. "Our systems are built to perform where other systems fail. With our multi-temp-compatible robotics, we're redefining how food, pharma, and grocery warehouses scale reliably and efficiently."

JJCL, with seven subsidiary branches and 11 cold storage facilities totaling over 560,000 m³ (approximately 20 million cubic feet), partnered with Geekplus to modernize operations and meet growing demand. Since deployment, the system has increased storage capacity by 70 percent, improved picking efficiency by 90 percent, and achieved 99.99 percent accuracy. It has also enhanced safety by minimizing human exposure to extreme sub-zero temperatures through full automation of cold zone handling.

"As global demand for cold chain services accelerates, the launch provides a scalable blueprint for 3PLs, food distributors, and pharma companies navigating compliance, labor challenges, and operational risk," Liu added. "This isn't just an upgrade, it's a category shift."

About Geekplus
Geekplus is the global leader in autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs), powering warehouse automation for more than 770 customers across 40+ countries. Its Goods-to-Person solutions serve retail, logistics, food, and healthcare operations worldwide.

Media Contact
Manas Medisetty
Global Head of Digital
Geekplus
manas.medisetty@geekplus.com

www.geekplus.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687260/Geekplus.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621579/5318571/Geekplus_Logo.jpg

Geek+ Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cold-chain-automation-breakthrough-as-geekplus-deploys-multi-zone-pallet-system-302455626.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.