Novo Holdings appoints four new members to its Board of Directors further strengthening global perspectives and strategic capabilities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Holdings is pleased to announce the appointments of Jun Sung Kim, Lars Green, N.P. "Narv" Narvekar and Torsten Sløk to its Board of Directors, effective May 14, 2025. These distinguished leaders bring a broad range of investment expertise spanning both U.S. and international markets, further strengthening the Board's global perspectives and strategic capabilities.

Jean-Luc Butel and Jeppe Christiansen will be stepping down from the Board of Directors following their successful and longstanding tenures.

Lars Rebien Sørensen, Chair of the Board, Novo Holdings, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jun Sung, Lars, Narv and Torsten to the Board, each of whom brings capabilities that will support the continued growth and evolution of Novo Holdings. With decades of experience overseeing global investment portfolios, Jun Sung and Narv will expand and further diversify our investment perspective at a pivotal moment in our global growth trajectory. As a leading global economist, Torsten brings macroeconomic and policy expertise that will help guide our long-term strategy. And with Lars, the Board will benefit from decades of commercial biotech experience and a deep institutional knowledge of the Novo Group companies. Together, our new Board members will help advance our mission to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns for our owner, the Novo Nordisk Foundation."

Sørensen added: "We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Jean-Luc and Jeppe for their outstanding service and leadership over the years. Jean-Luc has been a driving force behind Novo Holdings' strategic presence in Asia, playing a key role in the establishment of our Singapore office and expanding our organisation's global outlook. Jeppe is one of the longest-serving members of the Board and has been a cornerstone of Novo Holdings' evolution. We are grateful for their leadership and long-standing dedication to the Novo Holdings mission."

Board Member Biographies

Jun Sung Kim - Adding diversified, global investment expertise

Jun Sung Kim brings more than 30 years of experience driving investment strategy, engaging stakeholders, and building and managing direct investment teams across Singapore, London, and New York. He has worked at GIC, Warburg Pincus, and Samsung Asset Management. He currently heads the National University of Singapore's endowment fund and is a main board member of Samsung Electronics in Korea. His global perspective and track record in managing complex investment portfolios will be instrumental as Novo Holdings continues to grow its presence in Asia and beyond.

Lars Green - Strengthening institutional continuity within the Novo Group

Lars Green began his career as a finance graduate with Novo Nordisk and went on to serve in various leadership positions including group finance and key regional CFO roles in Japan and the U.S. before becoming Executive Vice President in Denmark. He later joined Novozymes as Executive Vice President and CFO. His cross-functional experience across the Novo Group brings valuable strategic alignment and continuity to the Board.

N.P. "Narv" Narvekar - Deepening investment leadership

Narv Narvekar has a long and distinguished career leading investment organisations. Since 2017, he has served as CEO of Harvard Management Company, overseeing Harvard University's endowment. Previously, he was CEO of Columbia University Investment Management Company for close to 15 years and prior, was a Managing Director in the University of Pennsylvania Office of Investments. He began his career at JP Morgan where he worked for almost 15 years. Narv brings a long-term strategy and investment perspective from mission-driven organisations.

Torsten Sløk - Bringing macroeconomic and capital markets expertise

Torsten Sløk is a world-renowned economist. Since 2020, he has served as Chief Economist of Apollo Global Management, where he advises the firm's executive leadership, investment teams, and clients as a trusted voice for investors. He has published numerous journal articles and reviews on economics and policy analysis and is widely acknowledged for his sharp real-time analysis and forward-looking perspective on global markets.

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk and Novonesis and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Planetary Health Investments and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development. As of year-end 2024, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 142 billion.

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet. The Foundation's mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society.

