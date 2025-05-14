Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
WKN: A2PUD4 | ISIN: CA36168Q1046
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 22:05 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

VAUGHAN, ON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

(a) Patrick Dovigi


408,801,093


94.42 %


24,168,125


5.58 %

(b) Dino Chiesa


346,112,656


79.14 %


91,244,670


20.86 %

(c) Violet Konkle


428,092,900


98.87 %


4,876,320


1.13 %

(d) Sandra Levy


356,489,049


81.51 %


80,868,278


18.49 %

(e) Jessica McDonald


356,449,998


81.50 %


80,907,329


18.50 %

(f) Arun Nayar


346,717,659


79.28 %


90,639,668


20.72 %

(g) Paolo Notarnicola


340,369,808


77.82 %


96,987,519


22.18 %

(h) Ven Poole


428,134,474


98.88 %


4,834,746


1.12 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 18 U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of approximately 15,000 employees.

For more information:
Patrick Dovigi
+1 905 326-0101
[email protected]

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
