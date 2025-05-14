GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.
Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes FOR
%
Votes WITHHELD
%
(a) Patrick Dovigi
408,801,093
94.42 %
24,168,125
5.58 %
(b) Dino Chiesa
346,112,656
79.14 %
91,244,670
20.86 %
(c) Violet Konkle
428,092,900
98.87 %
4,876,320
1.13 %
(d) Sandra Levy
356,489,049
81.51 %
80,868,278
18.49 %
(e) Jessica McDonald
356,449,998
81.50 %
80,907,329
18.50 %
(f) Arun Nayar
346,717,659
79.28 %
90,639,668
20.72 %
(g) Paolo Notarnicola
340,369,808
77.82 %
96,987,519
22.18 %
(h) Ven Poole
428,134,474
98.88 %
4,834,746
1.12 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.About GFL
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 18 U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of approximately 15,000 employees.
For more information:
Patrick Dovigi
+1 905 326-0101
[email protected]
SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.