Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 22:20 Uhr
Trusted Media Brands Appoints Media Executive Stephen Colvin as CEO

Finanznachrichten News

Colvin to replace long-time CEO Bonnie Kintzer following retirement

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Media Brands, the community-driven entertainment company home to brands like Taste of Home, The Pet Collective, Family Handyman, FailArmy, The Healthy and Reader's Digest, todayannounced that Stephen Colvin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Colvin will replace long-time CEO Bonnie Kintzer, who recently announced her retirement after 11 years in the role.

Colvin is currently the CEO of Nivloc Media, where he serves as a strategic advisor on revenue generation, marketing and day-to-day operations for numerous clients. From 2017 to 2023 Colvin worked at Bloomberg Media as both Global Head of the events division Bloomberg Live and 5 years as Global Chief Commercial Officer where he was responsible for sales, marketing and research for all media platforms including digital, streaming video, TV, events, social and podcasts. Under his tenure revenues grew exponentially.

"I've always been impressed by Trusted Media Brands's exciting portfolio of diverse content, its culture of innovation and its position as a leader in FAST," said Colvin. "I look forward to leading the company in its next chapter of building best-in-class content, accelerating revenue growth and expanding our partnerships."

Prior to Bloomberg, Colvin held various senior executive roles in media including CEO of Robb Report, CEO of Newsweek and The Daily Beast, EVP of CBS Interactive and CEO of Dennis Publishing US where he was employee number one.

Colvin joins Trusted Media Brands during a pivotal time in its continued evolution. In March, the company launched its Trusted Creators Program for Taste of Home, a collaboration that goes beyond just sharing content by providing emerging creators with access to internal workshops, insights, brainstorms and resources. Creator partners are delivering one original video per week and are already outperforming views and engagement benchmarks by 62% and 48%, respectively.

Additionally, At Home With Family Handyman continues to deliver as the fastest-growing channel within the FAST portfolio with an average daily watch time exceeding 90 minutes. The company's collective portfolio of channels garners 12 billion minutes of watch time annually.

"Trusted Media Brands has undergone such an amazing transformation, and I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished. I truly believe it's only the beginning," said Kintzer. "Stephen is the perfect choice for the role with his proven track record of driving exceptional business growth, and I am delighted to pass the torch to him and look forward to seeing where he takes our best-in-class brands and unique audience reach."

About Trusted Media Brands

Trusted Media Brands is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at trustedmediabrands.com.

Media Contact
JSA+Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE Trusted Media Brands

