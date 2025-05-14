Cango Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were RMB1.1 billion (US$145.2 million), a significant increase from RMB64.4 million in the same period of 2024. This surge was primarily attributable to our Bitcoin mining business, which generated revenues of RMB1.0 billion (US$144.2 million) in the quarter.





A total of 1,541 Bitcoins were mined during the quarter. The average cost to mine Bitcoin, excluding depreciation of mining machines, was US$70,602.1 per Bitcoin in the quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025.





The total balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was RMB2.5 billion (US$347.4 million) as of March 31, 2025.





The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB2.6 billion (US$358.4 million) as of March 31, 2025. Our credit risk exposure has decreased, with only RMB762.4 million (US$105.1 million) of outstanding loan balances where the Company bears credit risks that have not been provided with full bad debt allowance or full risk assurance liabilities. M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all outstanding financing transactions facilitated by the Company that have not been provided with full bad debt allowance or full risk assurance liabilities were 2.86% and 1.59%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025, compared with 3.24% and 1.78%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "The first quarter of 2025 marked a new chapter of growth for Cango following our entry into the Bitcoin mining industry in November 2024. Fueled by the strong performance of our mining operations, we generated total revenues of RMB1.1 billion for the quarter. Throughout the quarter, we focused on enhancing our operational efficiency and mined a total of 1,541 Bitcoins, up substantially from 933.8 Bitcoins last quarter. By the end of April, we produced 2,945 Bitcoins from the inception of our Bitcoin mining business."

"Given our strong confidence in the Bitcoin 's long-term value appreciation potential, we have adopted a "Mine and Hold" strategy, prioritizing both self-mining and long-term holding. Currently, we operate 32 EH/s of computing power, positioning us among the world's top-tier Bitcoin miners. We expect to add another 18 EH/s by the end of July 2025. Looking ahead, we will continue to consolidate and optimize our existing computing resources to maximize efficiency while actively exploring high-quality M&A opportunities to further scale our operations and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders," concluded Mr. Lin.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "We are pleased to report another solid financial performance this quarter, highlighted by total revenue of RMB1.1 billion and a strong balance sheet. We also continued to reduce our credit risk exposure, further bolstering our financial position and flexibility. Supported by this robust foundation, we are well-positioned to expand the Bitcoin mining business and holistically drive the Company's growth."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1.1 billion (US$145.2 million), compared with RMB64.4 million in the same period of 2024. The significant year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the Bitcoin mining business launched in November 2024.

Revenue from the Bitcoin mining business was RMB1.0 billion (US$144.2 million), with a total of 1,541 Bitcoins mined in the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue from automotive trading-related income[1] was RMB7.6 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB64.4 million in the same period of 2024.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1.2 billion (US$166.7 million). These costs were primarily associated with our Bitcoin mining business.

Cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB955.1 million (US$131.6 million), compared with RMB29.1 million in the same period of 2024.





Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB415,981 (US$57,324), compared with RMB3.5 million in the same period of 2024.





General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB92.5 million (US$12.8 million), compared with RMB37.9 million in the same period of 2024.





Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB324,991 (US$44,785), compared with RMB1.1 million in the same period of 2024.





Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB5.3 million (US$726,124), compared with RMB15.0 million in the same period of 2024.





Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB28.7 million (US$4.0 million), compared with RMB66.3 million in the same period of 2024.

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB155.5 million (US$21.4 million) compared with income from operations of RMB74.2 million in the same period of 2024.

NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ADS

Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB207.4 million (US$28.6 million) compared with net income of RMB90.0 million in the same period of 2024. Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the first quarter of 2025 were both RMB2.00 (US$0.28). Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) compared with RMB108.4 million in the same period of 2024.

BALANCE SHEET

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2.5 billion (US$346.7 million) compared with RMB1.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had short-term investments of RMB5.2 million (US$715,049) compared with RMB1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

We currently maintain a deployed hashrate of 32 EH, demonstrating our operational resilience. As part of our continued commitment to growth and scaling our capabilities, we are targeting a substantial increase in our hashrate over the coming months. We are on track to grow our deployed hashrate to approximately 50 EH before the end of July. This increase is expected to be driven by the closing of our share-settled acquisition of Bitcoin mining assets, positioning us to strengthen our competitive advantage and increase operational efficiency.

Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 23, 2024, the Company had repurchased 996,640 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$1.7 million as of April 25, 2025, the day on which the program expired.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) primarily operates a leading Bitcoin mining business. Cango has deployed its mining operation across strategic locations including North America, Middle East, South America, and East Africa. Cango expanded into the crypto assets market in November 2024, driven by the development in blockchain technology, increasing prevalence of crypto assets and its endeavor to diversify its business. Meanwhile, Cango has continued to operate the automotive transaction service in China since 2010, aiming to make car purchases simple and enjoyable. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

As part of our review of business performance, we present adjusted EBITDA as Non-GAAP financial measure to help assess our core operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and further excludes share-based compensation expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. We believe Adjusted EBITDA can be an important financial measure because it allows management, investors, and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiency from period-to-period by making such adjustments.

While adjusted EBITDA is not a measure defined under U.S. GAAP, management uses it to evaluate performance, make strategic decisions, and set operating plans. Management believes it also helps investors gain a clearer understanding of our underlying performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that management believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results or guidance prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

[1] Revenue from automotive trading related income consists revenues generated from loan facilitation income and other related income, guarantee income, leasing income, after-market services income, automotive trading income and others.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)







As of December 31,

2024

As of March 31,

2025







(Audited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)







RMB

RMB US$















ASSETS:













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents





1,289,629,981

2,515,712,358 346,674,433 Restricted cash - current





10,813,746

11,210,722 1,544,879 Short-term investments, net





1,231,171,751

5,188,899 715,049 Accounts receivable, net





22,991,951

15,801,108 2,177,451 Finance lease receivables - current, net





20,685,475

19,332,969 2,664,154 Financing receivables, net





5,685,096

3,722,236 512,938 Short-term contract asset, net





33,719,944

19,860,987 2,736,917 Prepayments and other current assets, net





226,352,004

362,016,043 49,887,145 Receivable for bitcoin collateral, net





617,057,765

1,464,654,137 201,834,737 Total current assets





3,458,107,713

4,417,499,459 608,747,703















Non-current assets:













Restricted cash - non-current





287,425,602

161,939,581 22,315,871 Long-term investment





-

400,000,000 55,121,474 Mining machines, net





1,772,319,041

1,619,608,093 223,187,963 Property and equipment, net





6,634,509

6,205,894 855,195 Intangible assets, net





47,425,617

47,259,479 6,512,530 Long-term contract asset, net





17,551,040

348,864 48,075 Finance lease receivables - non-current, net





9,309,227

3,648,111 502,723 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





40,788,977

38,789,517 5,345,338 Other non-current assets, net





329,761,833

359,761,832 49,576,506 Total non-current assets





2,511,215,846

2,637,561,371 363,465,675 TOTAL ASSETS





5,969,323,559

7,055,060,830 972,213,378















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Short-term debts





124,584,293

790,393,522 108,919,140 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





1,348,300,779

1,999,990,186 275,606,016 Deferred guarantee income





11,787,712

7,974,712 1,098,945 Contingent risk assurance liabilities





31,190,425

20,979,625 2,891,070 Income tax payable





311,130,341

314,258,152 43,305,931 Short-term lease liabilities





7,912,420

7,639,264 1,052,719 Total current liabilities





1,834,905,970

3,141,235,461 432,873,821















Non-current liabilities:













Deferred tax liability





10,724,133

10,724,133 1,477,825 Long-term operating lease liabilities





37,044,466

35,769,502 4,929,169 Other non-current liabilities





19,118

18,131 2,499 Total non-current liabilities





47,787,717

46,511,766 6,409,493 Total liabilities





1,882,693,687

3,187,747,227 439,283,314















Shareholders' equity













Ordinary shares





199,087

199,087 27,434 Treasury shares





(756,517,941)

(754,199,105) (103,931,416) Additional paid-in capital





4,725,877,432

4,749,907,787 654,554,796 Accumulated other comprehensive income





152,882,024

114,572,087 15,788,456 Accumulated deficit





(35,810,730)

(243,166,253) (33,509,206) Total Cango Inc.'s equity





4,086,629,872

3,867,313,603 532,930,064 Total shareholders' equity





4,086,629,872

3,867,313,603 532,930,064 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





5,969,323,559

7,055,060,830 972,213,378

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)







Three months ended March 31







2024

2025







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)







RMB

RMB US$















Revenues





64,422,494

1,053,883,166 145,228,984 Bitcoin mining income





-

1,046,266,997 144,179,448 Loan facilitation income and other related income





13,821,022

(829,251) (114,274) Guarantee income





30,259,581

4,043,650 557,230 Leasing income





4,939,712

2,088,483 287,801 After-market services income





11,637,788

776,803 107,046 Automobile trading income





3,445,040

70,796 9,756 Others





319,351

1,465,688 201,977 Operating cost and expenses:













Cost of revenue





29,058,868

955,091,082 131,615,070 Sales and marketing





3,548,273

415,981 57,324 General and administrative





37,923,531

92,536,718 12,751,901 Research and development





1,098,105

324,991 44,785 Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities





(15,018,246)

(5,269,261) (726,124) Net recovery on provision for credit losses





(66,339,084)

(28,702,162) (3,955,264) Loss from change in fair value of receivable for bitcoin collateral





-

194,957,999 26,865,931 Total operation cost and expense





(9,728,553)

1,209,355,348 166,653,623















(Loss) income from operations





74,151,047

(155,472,182) (21,424,639) Interest income





16,503,965

2,152,469 296,618 Net investment income





10,984,524

- - Interest expense





-

(9,517,781) (1,311,585) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net





131,689

(818,002) (112,724) Other income





832,551

13,609,872 1,875,491 Other expenses





(535,390)

(54,180,931) (7,466,332) Net income (loss) before income taxes





102,068,386

(204,226,555) (28,143,171) Income tax expense





(12,041,600)

(3,128,968) (431,183) Net income (loss)





90,026,786

(207,355,523) (28,574,354) Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





90,026,786

(207,355,523) (28,574,354) Earnings (losses) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:













Basic





0.85

(2.00) (0.28) Diluted





0.80

(2.00) (0.28) Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings per ADS attributable to

ordinary shareholders:













Basic





105,521,018

103,783,087 103,783,087 Diluted





112,786,810

103,783,087 103,783,087































Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax













Foreign currency translation adjustment





20,894,928

(38,309,937) (5,279,250)















Total comprehensive income (loss)





110,921,714

(245,665,460) (33,853,604) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





110,921,714

(245,665,460) (33,853,604)

CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data



Three months ended March 31



2024

2025



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB

RMB US$











Net (loss) income

90,026,786

(207,355,523) (28,574,354)











Add: Interest expense

-

9,517,781 1,311,585 Add: Income tax expenses

12,041,600

3,128,968 431,183 Add: Depreciation and amortization

927,576

155,503,915 21,429,012 Cost of revenue

-

154,944,205 21,351,882 General and administrative

879,591

559,710 77,130 Research and development

47,985

- -











Add: Other expenses

535,390

54,180,931 7,466,332 Less: Other income

832,551

13,609,872 1,875,491











Add: Share-based compensation expenses

5,717,422

26,187,822 3,608,778 Cost of revenue

254,391

58,766 8,098 Sales and marketing

1,046,659

339,524 46,788 General and administrative

4,416,372

25,783,442 3,553,053 Research and development

-

6,090 839











Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

108,416,223

27,554,022 3,797,045 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

108,416,223

27,554,022 3,797,045

