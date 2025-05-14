Cango Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB1.1 billion (US$145.2 million), a significant increase from RMB64.4 million in the same period of 2024. This surge was primarily attributable to our Bitcoin mining business, which generated revenues of RMB1.0 billion (US$144.2 million) in the quarter.
- A total of 1,541 Bitcoins were mined during the quarter. The average cost to mine Bitcoin, excluding depreciation of mining machines, was US$70,602.1 per Bitcoin in the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
- The total balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was RMB2.5 billion (US$347.4 million) as of March 31, 2025.
- The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB2.6 billion (US$358.4 million) as of March 31, 2025. Our credit risk exposure has decreased, with only RMB762.4 million (US$105.1 million) of outstanding loan balances where the Company bears credit risks that have not been provided with full bad debt allowance or full risk assurance liabilities. M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all outstanding financing transactions facilitated by the Company that have not been provided with full bad debt allowance or full risk assurance liabilities were 2.86% and 1.59%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025, compared with 3.24% and 1.78%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.
Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "The first quarter of 2025 marked a new chapter of growth for Cango following our entry into the Bitcoin mining industry in November 2024. Fueled by the strong performance of our mining operations, we generated total revenues of RMB1.1 billion for the quarter. Throughout the quarter, we focused on enhancing our operational efficiency and mined a total of 1,541 Bitcoins, up substantially from 933.8 Bitcoins last quarter. By the end of April, we produced 2,945 Bitcoins from the inception of our Bitcoin mining business."
"Given our strong confidence in the Bitcoin 's long-term value appreciation potential, we have adopted a "Mine and Hold" strategy, prioritizing both self-mining and long-term holding. Currently, we operate 32 EH/s of computing power, positioning us among the world's top-tier Bitcoin miners. We expect to add another 18 EH/s by the end of July 2025. Looking ahead, we will continue to consolidate and optimize our existing computing resources to maximize efficiency while actively exploring high-quality M&A opportunities to further scale our operations and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders," concluded Mr. Lin.
Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "We are pleased to report another solid financial performance this quarter, highlighted by total revenue of RMB1.1 billion and a strong balance sheet. We also continued to reduce our credit risk exposure, further bolstering our financial position and flexibility. Supported by this robust foundation, we are well-positioned to expand the Bitcoin mining business and holistically drive the Company's growth."
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1.1 billion (US$145.2 million), compared with RMB64.4 million in the same period of 2024. The significant year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the Bitcoin mining business launched in November 2024.
Revenue from the Bitcoin mining business was RMB1.0 billion (US$144.2 million), with a total of 1,541 Bitcoins mined in the first quarter of 2025.
Revenue from automotive trading-related income[1] was RMB7.6 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB64.4 million in the same period of 2024.
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1.2 billion (US$166.7 million). These costs were primarily associated with our Bitcoin mining business.
- Cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB955.1 million (US$131.6 million), compared with RMB29.1 million in the same period of 2024.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB415,981 (US$57,324), compared with RMB3.5 million in the same period of 2024.
- General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB92.5 million (US$12.8 million), compared with RMB37.9 million in the same period of 2024.
- Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB324,991 (US$44,785), compared with RMB1.1 million in the same period of 2024.
- Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB5.3 million (US$726,124), compared with RMB15.0 million in the same period of 2024.
- Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB28.7 million (US$4.0 million), compared with RMB66.3 million in the same period of 2024.
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB155.5 million (US$21.4 million) compared with income from operations of RMB74.2 million in the same period of 2024.
NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ADS
Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB207.4 million (US$28.6 million) compared with net income of RMB90.0 million in the same period of 2024. Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the first quarter of 2025 were both RMB2.00 (US$0.28). Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) compared with RMB108.4 million in the same period of 2024.
BALANCE SHEET
- As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2.5 billion (US$346.7 million) compared with RMB1.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.
- As of March 31, 2025, the Company had short-term investments of RMB5.2 million (US$715,049) compared with RMB1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Business Outlook
We currently maintain a deployed hashrate of 32 EH, demonstrating our operational resilience. As part of our continued commitment to growth and scaling our capabilities, we are targeting a substantial increase in our hashrate over the coming months. We are on track to grow our deployed hashrate to approximately 50 EH before the end of July. This increase is expected to be driven by the closing of our share-settled acquisition of Bitcoin mining assets, positioning us to strengthen our competitive advantage and increase operational efficiency.
Share Repurchase Program
Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 23, 2024, the Company had repurchased 996,640 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$1.7 million as of April 25, 2025, the day on which the program expired.
About Cango Inc.
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) primarily operates a leading Bitcoin mining business. Cango has deployed its mining operation across strategic locations including North America, Middle East, South America, and East Africa. Cango expanded into the crypto assets market in November 2024, driven by the development in blockchain technology, increasing prevalence of crypto assets and its endeavor to diversify its business. Meanwhile, Cango has continued to operate the automotive transaction service in China since 2010, aiming to make car purchases simple and enjoyable. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.
Definition of Overdue Ratios
The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
As part of our review of business performance, we present adjusted EBITDA as Non-GAAP financial measure to help assess our core operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and further excludes share-based compensation expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. We believe Adjusted EBITDA can be an important financial measure because it allows management, investors, and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiency from period-to-period by making such adjustments.
While adjusted EBITDA is not a measure defined under U.S. GAAP, management uses it to evaluate performance, make strategic decisions, and set operating plans. Management believes it also helps investors gain a clearer understanding of our underlying performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that management believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results or guidance prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Cango's Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
[1] Revenue from automotive trading related income consists revenues generated from loan facilitation income and other related income, guarantee income, leasing income, after-market services income, automotive trading income and others.
CANGO INC.
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,289,629,981
2,515,712,358
346,674,433
Restricted cash - current
10,813,746
11,210,722
1,544,879
Short-term investments, net
1,231,171,751
5,188,899
715,049
Accounts receivable, net
22,991,951
15,801,108
2,177,451
Finance lease receivables - current, net
20,685,475
19,332,969
2,664,154
Financing receivables, net
5,685,096
3,722,236
512,938
Short-term contract asset, net
33,719,944
19,860,987
2,736,917
Prepayments and other current assets, net
226,352,004
362,016,043
49,887,145
Receivable for bitcoin collateral, net
617,057,765
1,464,654,137
201,834,737
Total current assets
3,458,107,713
4,417,499,459
608,747,703
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash - non-current
287,425,602
161,939,581
22,315,871
Long-term investment
-
400,000,000
55,121,474
Mining machines, net
1,772,319,041
1,619,608,093
223,187,963
Property and equipment, net
6,634,509
6,205,894
855,195
Intangible assets, net
47,425,617
47,259,479
6,512,530
Long-term contract asset, net
17,551,040
348,864
48,075
Finance lease receivables - non-current, net
9,309,227
3,648,111
502,723
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
40,788,977
38,789,517
5,345,338
Other non-current assets, net
329,761,833
359,761,832
49,576,506
Total non-current assets
2,511,215,846
2,637,561,371
363,465,675
TOTAL ASSETS
5,969,323,559
7,055,060,830
972,213,378
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debts
124,584,293
790,393,522
108,919,140
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,348,300,779
1,999,990,186
275,606,016
Deferred guarantee income
11,787,712
7,974,712
1,098,945
Contingent risk assurance liabilities
31,190,425
20,979,625
2,891,070
Income tax payable
311,130,341
314,258,152
43,305,931
Short-term lease liabilities
7,912,420
7,639,264
1,052,719
Total current liabilities
1,834,905,970
3,141,235,461
432,873,821
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liability
10,724,133
10,724,133
1,477,825
Long-term operating lease liabilities
37,044,466
35,769,502
4,929,169
Other non-current liabilities
19,118
18,131
2,499
Total non-current liabilities
47,787,717
46,511,766
6,409,493
Total liabilities
1,882,693,687
3,187,747,227
439,283,314
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
199,087
199,087
27,434
Treasury shares
(756,517,941)
(754,199,105)
(103,931,416)
Additional paid-in capital
4,725,877,432
4,749,907,787
654,554,796
Accumulated other comprehensive income
152,882,024
114,572,087
15,788,456
Accumulated deficit
(35,810,730)
(243,166,253)
(33,509,206)
Total Cango Inc.'s equity
4,086,629,872
3,867,313,603
532,930,064
Total shareholders' equity
4,086,629,872
3,867,313,603
532,930,064
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
5,969,323,559
7,055,060,830
972,213,378
CANGO INC.
Three months ended March 31
2024
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
64,422,494
1,053,883,166
145,228,984
Bitcoin mining income
-
1,046,266,997
144,179,448
Loan facilitation income and other related income
13,821,022
(829,251)
(114,274)
Guarantee income
30,259,581
4,043,650
557,230
Leasing income
4,939,712
2,088,483
287,801
After-market services income
11,637,788
776,803
107,046
Automobile trading income
3,445,040
70,796
9,756
Others
319,351
1,465,688
201,977
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenue
29,058,868
955,091,082
131,615,070
Sales and marketing
3,548,273
415,981
57,324
General and administrative
37,923,531
92,536,718
12,751,901
Research and development
1,098,105
324,991
44,785
Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities
(15,018,246)
(5,269,261)
(726,124)
Net recovery on provision for credit losses
(66,339,084)
(28,702,162)
(3,955,264)
Loss from change in fair value of receivable for bitcoin collateral
-
194,957,999
26,865,931
Total operation cost and expense
(9,728,553)
1,209,355,348
166,653,623
(Loss) income from operations
74,151,047
(155,472,182)
(21,424,639)
Interest income
16,503,965
2,152,469
296,618
Net investment income
10,984,524
-
-
Interest expense
-
(9,517,781)
(1,311,585)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
131,689
(818,002)
(112,724)
Other income
832,551
13,609,872
1,875,491
Other expenses
(535,390)
(54,180,931)
(7,466,332)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
102,068,386
(204,226,555)
(28,143,171)
Income tax expense
(12,041,600)
(3,128,968)
(431,183)
Net income (loss)
90,026,786
(207,355,523)
(28,574,354)
Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
90,026,786
(207,355,523)
(28,574,354)
Earnings (losses) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:
Basic
0.85
(2.00)
(0.28)
Diluted
0.80
(2.00)
(0.28)
Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings per ADS attributable to
Basic
105,521,018
103,783,087
103,783,087
Diluted
112,786,810
103,783,087
103,783,087
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustment
20,894,928
(38,309,937)
(5,279,250)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
110,921,714
(245,665,460)
(33,853,604)
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
110,921,714
(245,665,460)
(33,853,604)
CANGO INC.
Three months ended March 31
2024
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss) income
90,026,786
(207,355,523)
(28,574,354)
Add: Interest expense
-
9,517,781
1,311,585
Add: Income tax expenses
12,041,600
3,128,968
431,183
Add: Depreciation and amortization
927,576
155,503,915
21,429,012
Cost of revenue
-
154,944,205
21,351,882
General and administrative
879,591
559,710
77,130
Research and development
47,985
-
-
Add: Other expenses
535,390
54,180,931
7,466,332
Less: Other income
832,551
13,609,872
1,875,491
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
5,717,422
26,187,822
3,608,778
Cost of revenue
254,391
58,766
8,098
Sales and marketing
1,046,659
339,524
46,788
General and administrative
4,416,372
25,783,442
3,553,053
Research and development
-
6,090
839
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
108,416,223
27,554,022
3,797,045
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
108,416,223
27,554,022
3,797,045
SOURCE Cango Inc.