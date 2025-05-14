NIIT (USA), INC.: NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) Announces Q4 and FY'25 Results

Highlights for Q4 FY'25

Revenue at Rs. 429.7 Cr, up 8% YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 85.7 Cr, Margin at 20%

Adds 3 new MTS contracts, Revenue Visibility at USD 390 million

Highlights for FY'25

Revenue at Rs. 1653.3 Cr, up 6% YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 376.3 Cr, Margin at 22.8%

Profit After Tax at Rs. 227.5 Cr; EPS of Rs. 16.75

Adds 10 new MTS contracts during the year



Consolidated Financials for Q4

FY'25 Consolidated Financials for

FY'25 Net Revenue/Growth 429.7 Cr +8% YoY 1653.3 Cr +6% YoY EBITDA/Margin 85.7 Cr 20 % 376.3 Cr 22.8 % PAT/EPS 48.7 Cr Rs. 3.58 227.5 Cr Rs. 16.75

NEW DELHI, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Learning Systems Limited [NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS)] (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services announced the annual results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025.

During the financial year, the company recorded consolidated Net Revenue of Rs. 1653.3 Cr., up 6% YoY. EBITDA was Rs. 376.3 Cr., while EBITDA Margin stood at 22.8%. Profit After Tax was Rs. 227.5 Cr. and the EPS stood at Rs. 16.75.

During the quarter, the company recorded a consolidated Net Revenue of Rs. 429.7 Cr., up 8% YoY with EBITDA Margin at 20%. EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 85.7 Cr. and PAT of Rs. 48.7 Cr.

The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs. Three per equity share.

The results were taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 14, 2025.

Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT MTS, said, "We delivered industry-leading growth and profitability in a quarter that was marked by heightened uncertainty and volatility. We saw continued momentum in new customer acquisition and wallet share expansion across most customer segments."

The company added 10 global Managed Training Services (MTS) contracts during FY25 and expanded the scope of 6 existing contracts. In addition, the company renewed 9 contracts during the year, retaining its track record of 100% renewals. The company ended the year with 93 MTS customers and revenue visibility of USD 390 million.

NIIT MTS continues to progress on generative AI for L&D by pushing the boundaries and moving beyond incremental improvements to create ephemeral simulations, interactive role-plays, and AI coaching to fundamentally reimagine how organizations develop human capability for competitive advantage.

Commenting on the results, Vijay K. Thadani, Co-founder NIIT and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT MTS stated, "It is heartening to note that our customers are starting to adopt our GenAI based L&D solutions at scale. In line with our AI first approach, we will continue to make disproportionate investments to strengthen our unique position as a strategic leader in Managed Learning Services."

Confluence 2025, the 17th edition of the NIIT MTS annual customer conference, was held in Orlando, Florida in February 2025 and hosted over 120 learning leaders from the world's leading Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 companies. The company also held its annual Client Advisory Board meeting with 14 leaders from market-leading companies prior to the conference.

Awards and Accreditations

NIIT MTS earned 63 Brandon Hall Excellence in HCM Awards and 39 Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards in 2024.

NIIT MTS Featured among the Top 20 Companies by Training Industry in Learning Services, Custom Content Development, IT and Technical Training, Advanced Learning Technologies, and Experiential Learning Companies in 2024.

NIIT MTS Ranked a Strategic Leader in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid report for digital learning.

NIIT MTS earned 5 Chief Learning Officer Learning in Practice awards in 2024 for its nominees and technology.

NIIT MTS accredited a Gold Standard learning provider by the Learning and Performance Institute for 2024 for the ninth consecutive year.

About NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS)The World's Leading Managed Learning Services Company

NIIT MTS is the trusted and award-winning L&D and talent partner for the world's leading companies in over 30 countries. Established in 1981, NIIT MTS offers managed learning and strategic consulting services to solve the most complex challenges in learning, talent, skills, and workforce transformation. With a Net Promoter Score of 9/10 and a 100% renewal rate, NIIT MTS helps leading companies transform and reimagine their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value and impact of learning.

Visit us at: www.niitmts.com.

