Sigma Lithium Corporation: Sigma Lithium Reports 1q25 Results: Strong Margins, Cost Outperformance And Production Above Target

Reported net income of $4.7 million or $0.04 per share.

Strong margins in 1Q25: reflecting profitability and operational efficiency. Cash gross margin of 35%. EBITDA Margin of 21%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24%.

Achieved on target quarterly production of lithium concentrate in 1Q25 : Production volumes of over 68,300t, 26% increase y/y, and Sales volumes of over 61,500t, 17% increase y/y.

Achieved better than target quarterly costs: CIF China cash operating costs of $458 /t in 1Q25, 8% below target of $500 /t. All-in sustaining cash costs (AISC) totaled $622 /t in 1Q25, 6% below target of $660 /t.

Maintains 100% uncommitted production: unlocking significant financing potential: Prepayment and offtake agreements are standard in the lithium industry. Represents untapped funding from customers seeking secure, long-term supply. Could provide financial flexibility to complement the BNDES reimbursement schedule, supporting the further construction of Plant 2.

Advanced Plant 2 construction, with long-lead equipment orders to be placed shortly, first deliveries expected in 3Q25, and commissioning planned for end of 4Q25.

SÃO PAULO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Lithium Corporation (TSXV/NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34), a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, reports its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Ana Cabral, Co-Chairperson and CEO, commented: "We reported our first net income this quarter and delivered both production volumes and costs in line with our targets. Our disciplined approach to cost management has driven strong margin performance. With our operations in Brazil strategically positioned, we have remained largely insulated from the broader effects of global trade measures. We continue to prioritize cash generation while responsibly advancing the construction of Plant 2, which is expected to deliver significant economies of scale and increased sales volumes. These initiatives reinforce our long-term resilience and support our strategic goals."

The CEO added, "As we prepare for a significant ramp-up in production, offtake and prepayment agreement options are standard industry practices that the Company has not yet employed. To date, 100% of our current and future production remains uncommitted. Any capital secured through such agreements would complement the BNDES reimbursement schedule, helping fund the construction of Plant 2 while also extending our debt maturities and reducing our cost of capital".

Table 1. Summary of Key Operational and Financial Metrics

Production and Sales Unit 1Q25 1Q24 Var.

Y/Y(%) 4Q24 Var.

Q/Q(%) Production Volumes tonnes 68,308 54,168 26 % 77,034 -11 % Sales Volumes tonnes 61,584 52,857 17 % 73,900 -17 % Average grade of shipped product % of Li 2 O 5.0 5.4 -6 % 5.2 -4 % COGS $/t 556 631 -12 % 434 28 % Operating Cash Cost at Plant Gate (2) $/t 349 397 -12 % 318 10 % Operating Cash Cost CIF China (2) $/t 458 551 -17 % 427 7 % All-in Sustaining Cash Cost (2) $/t 622 774 -20 % 592 5 % Financial Performance Unit 1Q25 1Q24 Var.

Y/Y(%) 4Q24 Var.

Q/Q(%) Sales Revenue(3) $ 000s 47,673 37,202 28 % 47,336 1 % COGS $ 000s (34,218) (28,642) 19 % (32,079) 7 % Cash Gross Profit $ 000s 16,675 4,855 243 % 19,693 -15 % Average Revenue per Tonne (3) $/t 774 704 10 % 641 21 % EBITDA(4) $ 000s 10,010 3,089 224 % 9,734 3 % Stock-based compensation $ 000s 1,416 2,266 -37 % 2,525 -44 % Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 000s 11,426 5,356 113 % 12,259 -7 % Net Income $ 000s 4,728 (6,909) 168 % (8,541) 155 % Cash and Cash Equivalents, at the end

of the respective period $ 000s 31,111 108,191 -71 % 45,918 -32 %

Revenues and Production

Sigma Lithium reported revenues of $47.7 million for 1Q25, representing a 28% year-on-year increase and a slight improvement over 4Q24 revenues, despite lower sales volumes in the quarter. Sales volumes totaled 61,584 tonnes in 1Q25, up 17% from 1Q24 but down 17% compared to 4Q24, primarily due to the timing of the accounting cutoff, which deferred a portion of shipments beyond the quarter-end.

The Company reported production volumes of 68,308 tonnes in 1Q25, slightly higher than quarter production target of 67,500 tonnes, and 26% higher compared to 1Q24. The Company expects its FY25 production to reach 270,000 tonnes.

Costs

The Company reported a cost of sales of $34.2 million for 1Q25, reflecting a 19% increase compared to 1Q24 and a 7% increase compared to 4Q24. On a per-tonne basis, the cost of sales averaged $556 per tonne of product sold, which represents a 3% increase year-over-year and a 28% increase from 4Q24. The year-on-year rise was primarily driven by higher production volumes, partially offset by lower operating costs. The increase from 4Q24 was mainly attributed to:

Lower production volumes by 11% during 1Q25, which resulted in a higher operating cash cost per tonne;

Higher freight and distribution costs, as CIF ocean freight costs for the last two shipments made in 4Q24 were recognized in 1Q25; and

The allocation of stock-based compensation for operating personnel to operating costs, which began in 2025. Prior to 2025, all stock-based compensation was allocated to SG&A expenses.1

Despite the increase in cost of sales in 1Q25, the Company's operating cash costs remain among the lowest in the industry, with CIF China cash operating costs averaging $458 /t. This represents a 7% increase from $427 /t in 4Q24, driven by lower production volume, and remains 9% below the 2025 cost target of $500 /t.

Despite an 11% decrease in production volume in 1Q25 compared to 4Q24, all-in sustaining cost (AISC) increased by only approximately 5% to an average of $622 /t, remaining below the full-year target of $660 /t. While lower production was the main driver of the increase, the Company's ongoing efforts to optimize cost components within AISC partially offset the impact of lower production volume.

_________________________________ 1 Starting January 1, 2025, the Company began allocating stock-based compensation for certain operational personnel directly to operating costs, in alignment with revised internal cost attribution practices. This change reflects a more accurate representation of total operating expenses. Prior to 2025, these costs were reported under general and administrative expenses.

Cash Operating Margin(2), Adjusted EBITDA(4) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4)

Sigma Lithium reported cash gross profit of $16.7 million, representing cash gross margin of 35% for 1Q25, lower than 42% reported for 4Q24. The decrease in cash gross margin is primarily driven by higher cost of sales, as outlined above.

For the first quarter of 2025, EBITDA totaled $10.0 million, representing a 21% EBITDA margin, an increase of more than three times compared to the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation, totaled $11.4 million, reflecting a 24% Adjusted EBITDA margin, more than double the level reported in 1Q24.

Net Income

Sigma Lithium reported net income of $4.7 million, or $0.04 per share, for 1Q25, representing its first quarterly profit since commencing production. This milestone reflects the Company's continued progress in scaling production, maintaining disciplined cost control, and delivering strong operational and financial performance.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $31.1 million, representing a 32% decrease from $45.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The main uses of cash during 1Q25 were:

Capital expenditures of $4.8 million;

Increase in working capital of $9.0 million, mainly due to higher accounts receivable ($14.7 million) and inventories ($3.4 million) at period-end, as payment for a quarter-end deal was settled in early 2Q25; and

Repayment of short-term debt of $10.2 million.

The Company reduced its short-term trade finance by approximately $10 million in 1Q25, bringing the balance to $51.1 million as of March 31, 2025. The total amount of short and long-term debts (net of accrued interest) was $165.3 million as of March 31, 2025. The net interest paid in 1Q25 totaled $1.1 million or approximately $17 /t of quarterly production.

The Company is evaluating potential long-term prepayment and offtake agreements, in line with standard industry practices. To date, it has maintained full commercial flexibility, with 100% of its production uncommitted. Any agreements executed would form part of the Company's strategy to optimize its capital structure and support Phase 2 funding alongside BNDES reimbursements.

Operational and Phase 2 Expansion Updates

In 2025, the Company continued its process optimization initiatives at the current Greentech plant, focusing on improving ultrafines screening efficiency and stabilizing the DMS cyclones, efforts that contributed to higher recoveries in the plant's production process. As part of the 2Q25 maintenance plan, the operations team will upgrade the thickener module to enhance processed water filtration and recovery, thereby further contributing to the overall efficiency of the plant.

In the second half of May, the scheduled crusher module maintenance will involve replacing the current screens with newly designed screens, which are expected to enhance the overall quality and reliability of the crusher module, reducing the maintenance time and costs going forward.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company continued civil works at the Plant 2 site, with approximately 200 workers engaged in construction activities. Having completed procurement and contractual negotiations, the Company expects to place orders for long-lead items in the coming months, with initial deliveries beginning in 3Q25, followed by the assembly of mechanical structures.

Qualified Person Disclosure

Please refer to the Company's National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil " issued March 31, 2025, which was prepared for Sigma Lithium by Marc-Antoine Laporte, P.Geo, SGS Canada Inc., William van Breugel, P.Eng, SGS Canada Inc., Johnny Canosa, P.Eng, SGS Canada Inc., and Joseph Keane, P. Eng., SGS North America Inc. (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website.

The independent qualified person (QP) for the Technical Report's mineral resource estimates is Marc-Antoine Laporte P.Geo., M.Sc., of SGS Group in Quebec, Canada. Mr. Laporte is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Other disclosures in this news release of a scientific or technical nature at the Grota do Cirilo Project have been reviewed and approved by Iran Zan MAIG (Membership number 7566), who is considered, by virtue of his education, experience and professional association, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Mr. Zan is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is Sigma Lithium Director of Geology.

Mr. Zan has verified the technical data disclosed in this news release not related to the current mineral resource estimate disclosed herein.

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34) is a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable chemical-grade lithium concentrate.

The Company operates one of the world's largest lithium production sites-the fifth-largest industrial-mineral complex for lithium oxide-at its Grota do Cirilo Operation in Brazil. Sigma Lithium is at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the electric vehicle battery materials supply chain, producing Quintuple Zero Green Lithium: net-zero carbon lithium made with zero dirty power, zero potable water, zero toxic chemicals, and zero tailings dams.

Sigma Lithium currently produces 270,000 tonnes of lithium oxide concentrate on an annualized basis (approximately 38,000-40,000 tonnes of LCE) at its state-of-the-art Greentech Industrial Lithium Plant. The Company is now constructing a second plant to double production capacity to 520,000 tonnes of lithium oxide concentrate (approximately 77,000-80,000 tonnes of LCE).

Financial Tables

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were reviewed by the Company's independent auditor in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Figure 1: Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 ($ 000s)





Revenue 47,673

37,202 Cost of goods sold & distribution (34,217)

(28,642) Gross profit 13,456

8,560 Sales expense (205)

(861) G&A expense (4,759)

(4,363) Stock-based compensation (1) (805)

(2,266) ESG and other operating expenses (896)

(1,400) EBIT 6,791

(329) Financial income and (expenses), net (5,447)

(4,190) Non-cash FX & other income (expenses), net 8,384

(2,860) Income (loss) before taxes 9,728

(7,380) Income taxes and social contribution (5,000)

471 Net Income (loss) for the period 4,728

(6,909) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 111,271

110,752 Earnings per share $0.04

($0.06)



(1) Excluding stock-based compensation allocated to operating costs. Starting January 1, 2025, the Company began allocating stock-based compensation for certain operational personnel directly to operating costs, in alignment with revised internal cost attribution practices. This change reflects a more accurate representation of total operating expenses. Prior to 2025, these costs were reported under general and administrative expenses.

Figure 2: Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Summary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of March 31,

2025

As of December 31,

2024 ($ 000s)





Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 31,111

45,918 Trade accounts receivable 27,035

11,583 Inventories 21,232

16,140 Other current assets 21,208

19,129 Total current assets 100,585

92,771 Property, plant and equipment 152,533

141,025 Other non-current assets 98,815

93,322 Total Assets 351,934

327,118 Liabilities & Shareholder Equity





Financing and export prepayment 55,786

61,596 Suppliers & accounts payable 41,289

32,627 Other current liabilities 20,248

14,548 Total current liabilities 117,323

108,771 Financing and export prepayment 112,880

112,003 Other non-current liabilities 14,736

14,004 Total non-current liabilities 127,617

126,007







Total shareholders' equity 106,994

92,340







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity 351,934

327,118

Figure 3: Cash Flow Statement Summary

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 ($ 000s)





Operating Activities





Net income (loss) for the period 4,728

(6,909) Adjustments, including FX movements 3,203

15,198 Interest payment on loans and leases (1,149)

(11,392) Adjustments to income (loss) for the period 2,054

3,806 Change in working capital (8,968)

(8,369) Net Cash from Operating Activities (2,186)

(11,472) Investing Activities





Purchase of PPE (3,454)

(3,976) Addition to exploration and evaluation assets (296)

(1,748) Other (1,043)

(40) Net Cash from Investing Activities (4,793)

(5,764) Financing Activities





Proceeds of loans, net (10,193)

79,273 Other (579)

(663) Net Cash from Financing Activities (10,772)

78,610 Effect of FX 2,944

(1,767) Net (decrease) increase in cash (14,807)

59,607 Cash & Equivalents, Beg of Period 45,918

48,584 Cash & Equivalents, End of Period 31,111

108,191

Footnotes & Reconciliations:

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding the financial results of Sigma Lithium, we have disclosed in this release certain non-IFRS operating performance measures such as unit operating costs, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-IFRS financial measures are a supplement to and not a substitute for or superior to, the Company's results presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures presented by the Company may be different from non-GAAP/IFRS financial measures presented by other companies. Specifically, the Company believes the non-IFRS information provides useful measures to investors regarding the Company's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The presentation of these non-U.S. GAAP/IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results or guidance prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP/IFRS. A reconciliation of these financial measures to IFRS results is included herein.

1. Cash unit operating costs include mining, processing, and site based general and administration costs. It is calculated on an incurred basis, credits for any capitalised mine waste development costs, and it excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization of mine and processing associated activities. When reported on an FOB basis, this metric includes road freight, and port related charges. When reported on a CIF basis it includes ocean freight, insurance and royalty costs. Royalty costs include a 2% government royalty and a 1% private royalty.

For CIF operating cost analysis purposes, the Company uses the ocean freight costs of products that sailed during the reporting period. However, for accounting purposes, and therefore in this quarter's reported cost of good sold and revenues, ocean freight is treated as a service provided to a customer and is recognized when the product is delivered.

Cash unit all-in sustaining cost includes unit CIF China cash operating cost, SG&A, maintenance capex and financial expenses.

Cash-Cost to Cost of Sales Reconciliation 1Q25

4Q24 ($ per tonne)













Operating Cash Cost at Plant Gate 349

318 Freight to Port & Warehouse 51

49 CIF Freight & Distribution Cost 36

42 Royalties 22

17 Operating Cash Cost CIF China 458

427 Freight Accounting Adjustments 23

(16) D&A expenses 46

51 Inventory and Other Accounting Adjustments 28

(28) Cost of Sales (COGS) 556

434

2. Cash operating profit represents revenue less cost of sales (COGS), excluding depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses. Cash operating margin is cash operating profit divided by total revenue for the period.

3. Average revenue per tonne is calculated as total revenue for the period divided by total sales volume in tonnes. Average COGS per tonne is calculated as total cost of sales (COGS) for the period divided by total sales volume in tonnes.

4. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of the Company's recurring core earnings profile. It is calculated as revenue minus cash operating and selling expenses. The calculation excludes non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization (D&A) and stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue for the period.

EBITDA Three

Months

Ended March

31, 2025

Three Months

Ended March

31, 2024 ($ 000s)





Revenues 47,673

37,202 Cost of goods sold & distribution (34,217)

(28,642) Gross Profit 13,456

8,560 Sales expenses (205)

(861) G&A expense (4,759)

(4,363) Stock-based compensation (805)

(2,266) ESG & other operating expenses, net (896)

(1,400) EBIT 6,791

(329) Depreciation & Amortization 3,219

3,419 EBITDA 10,010

3,089 EBITDA (%) 21 %

8 % Stock-based compensation (1) 1,416

2,266 Adjusted Cash EBITDA 11,426

5,355 Adjusted EBITDA (%) 24 %

14 %



(1) Total amount of stock-based compensation. Starting January 1, 2025, the Company began allocating stock-based compensation for certain operational personnel directly to operating costs, in alignment with revised internal cost attribution practices. This change reflects a more accurate representation of total operating expenses. Prior to 2025, these costs were reported under general and administrative expenses.

