Plakar launches the first stable version to simplify and streamline backup practices for modern AI and cloud-native workloads.

Plakar, an open-source backup and restore platform, today announced the general availability of its first stable release, alongside a $3 million pre-seed funding round led by Seedcamp. The round includes participation from leading venture firms HelloWorld, IrregularExpression, Galion.exe, Kima Ventures, OPRTRS and renowned angel investors, including Olivier Pomel (Datadog), Solomon Hykes (Docker), and Alexandre Yazdi (Voodoo).

Plakar's modern architecture enables users to protect and orchestrate various types of data across a diverse set of environments in a way that is fast, reliable, and resource-efficient. Plakar doesn't just store files-it preserves complete application and AI-pipeline context. It deduplicates and compresses data inline, encrypts it end-to-end, and organizes it into a structured, queryable repository.

Unlike traditional backup solutions, where data becomes a dormant cost, Plakar transforms backup storage into an active, valuable resource. Its architecture enables seamless reuse of protected data for production workflows, such as AI model training, data analytics, compliance auditing, or offloading intensive tasks from production systems, unlocking new operational efficiencies and accelerating innovation.

"With Plakar, we're providing an open-source solution that simplifies backup and restore processes while making enterprise-grade data resilience accessible to businesses of all sizes," said Julien Mangeard, co-founder and CEO of Plakar. "This product launch and funding announcement is a significant milestone, and we are thrilled to begin this journey with the support of such renowned partners and investors."

"In an era where AI systems are generating and processing unprecedented volumes of data, ensuring the integrity and security of that data is paramount," said Sia Houchangnia, Partner at Seedcamp. "Plakar's approach of combining open-source flexibility with enterprise-grade features aligns with our belief in empowering developers and businesses with accessible, reliable, and efficient tools."

Plakar's engine, called Kloset, turns each backup into a compact, self-contained, immutable data unit that travels with its own structure, metadata, and encryption. Like a container for data, it removes the need for external coordination or dependencies-enabling fast, secure, and portable backups across any environment, from local files to distributed cloud systems.

Plakar's end-to-end workflow keeps every backup lean, secure, and instantly recoverable with the following features:

Data Collection : Immutable, content-addressed snapshots capture incremental versions of datasets and model checkpoints so experiments remain fully reproducible while slashing redundant storage by up to 90%.

: Immutable, content-addressed snapshots capture incremental versions of datasets and model checkpoints so experiments remain fully reproducible while slashing redundant storage by up to 90%. Data Visualization : Snapshots are browsable and verifiable without restoring, and restores are precise and fast.

: Snapshots are browsable and verifiable without restoring, and restores are precise and fast. Data Security : Plakar uses the same end-to-end encryption to ensure compliance with stringent data-protection regulations.

: Plakar uses the same end-to-end encryption to ensure compliance with stringent data-protection regulations. Resource Efficiency : By combining advanced deduplication and compression techniques, Plakar minimizes storage requirements, allowing for more restore points with less space.

: By combining advanced deduplication and compression techniques, Plakar minimizes storage requirements, allowing for more restore points with less space. Interoperability: Plakar integrates seamlessly with various storage environments, including cloud-based storage, S3-compatible solutions, local servers, NAS, SAN, tape drives, and Kubernetes volumes.

With the new funding, Plakar plans to expand its engineering team to accelerate feature development and enhance platform scalability. Additionally, the company aims to grow its customer base by targeting AI-focused startups and enterprises seeking efficient, secure, and reproducible data management solutions.

To learn more about Plakar and its vision for the future of data backups, read the stable release announcement blog post.

About Plakar

Plakar is an open-source backup and restore solution designed to simplify data protection for businesses of all sizes. Plakar protects anything-from local files to multi-cloud AI pipelines-while keeping every snapshot lean, encrypted, and instantly recoverable. Headquartered in Paris, Plakar is on a mission to give every organisation the freedom to backup any data, anywhere. Learn more at plakar.io

About Seedcamp

Seedcamp partners with Europe's most exceptional tech founders from Day One. Across their company-building journeys, founders and their teams get access to an unparalleled network, unfiltered advice, and unwavering support.

With almost two decades at the heart of Europe's tech ecosystem, Seedcamp has earned a reputation for identifying and nurturing the continent's most promising entrepreneurs with the grit and vision to reshape the future. The Seedcamp Nation now stands at 500+ strong and includes publicly listed UiPath and Wise, unicorns Revolut, Synthesia, Sorare, Pleo, wefox, and viz.ai, and a stable of fast-growing businesses across various sectors, such as Sylvera, Lindus Health, Yonder, 9fin and Maze.

