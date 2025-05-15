Elicera Therapeutics AB: Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim 1 January - 31 March 2025

First quarter (January-March 2025)

Operating loss amounted to SEK -8,069,404 (-5,433,422).

Loss for the period amounted to SEK -8,013,462 (-5,369,677).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK -744,924 (-9,264,396).

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK -0,22 (-0.26).

Key events during the quarter

Elicera's drug candidate ELC-100 receives Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. for the treatment of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

Elicera Therapeutics presents first clinical results from iTANK-armed CAR T-cell therapy at scientific conference: The first patient was tumor free at the first follow-up, one month after completing treatment, with no serious side effects observed.

In March 2025 subscription of new shares with TO2 were exercised at high 96.3 %. A directed issue was made to guarantors at 3.7 %. Elicera receives 22.0 MSEK before costs.

Key events after the end of the period

Nomination committé propose re-election of the board.

No other key events that impact earnings or the financial position occurred after the end of the period.

CEO Comments

Elicera Therapeutics' clinical Phase I/IIa study with ELC-301 is

making significant progress and is planning to report preliminary

data during the coming year.

First patient successfully treated in the Phase I/IIa clinical study CARMA

In Phase I/IIa clinical study CARMA In early November, we were pleased to announce that the first patient had been enrolled in CARMA, the company's

Phase I/IIa clinical study aimed at documenting the safety and efficacy of our CAR T-cell candidate ELC-301 in patients with B-cell lymphoma. The study consists of

two parts: a dose-escalation study (Phase I) involving 12 patients and a dose-expansion study (Phase IIa) with 6 patients.

The cell therapy ELC-301 incorporates our platform technology iTANK, which, through its parallel immune activation, is intended to enable a broader and more effective attack on cancer cells.

At the end of January, Elicera Therapeutics presented observational data from CARMA at the scientific conference Cancer Crosslinks in Oslo, Norway. The presentation revealed that the first patient treated with ELC-301 in the study had achieved a complete response one month after treatment, with no serious side effects reported. These are promising initial data, and we are now continuing to enroll

more patients to gather clinical data for a more robust analysis.

Elicera Therapeutics' clinical Phase I/IIa study with ELC-301 is making significant progress and is planning to report preliminary data during the coming year.

We intend to report preliminary results from the study as each dosing group is completed. The company plans to present these data at scientific conferences during 2025 and 2026. The next update with preliminary efficacy data from the cohort receiving the lowest dose is planned to coincide with Professor Magnus Essand's presentation at the Swedish Cancer Research Meeting (SCRM) 2025 in Malmö

on May 22.

We also look forward to analyzing and reporting final data from the dose escalation trial in neuroendocrine tumors with ELC-100 study around mid-2025. We will thereafter communicate how we intend to proceed with the program's

development.

Strong support for the warrant program keeps the company well-capitalized

In March 2025, the subscription period for the series TO2 warrants ended, resulting in very strong support from our shareholders. Approximately 96.3 percent of outstanding warrants were exercised, providing the company with approximately SEK 22 m before issue costs. We are very pleased with this strong level of participation, which gives us an excellent opportunity to keep the company well-capitalized so that we can continue to deliver key milestones and results from the CARMA study while advancing our research. I would like to extend a big thank you to all who subscribed for shares and warmly welcome our new shareholders to Elicera.

In summary

The above highlights the significant progress Elicera Therapeutics has made as we enter an exciting 2025. I want to extend my sincere thanks to our team and partners for their outstanding work and support in getting us to this point. I also wish to express my gratitude to our shareholders for their continued trust and confidence in our journey.

Jamal El-Mosleh

CEO and co-founder

The interim report has been approved by the board and the CEO for publication. The information was submitted for publication distributed through the contact person below at 08;17 CET on May 15, 2025.

