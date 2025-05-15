Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 615402 | ISIN: FI0009007884 | Ticker-Symbol: EIA
Tradegate
15.05.25 | 09:30
44,720 Euro
+0,45 % +0,200
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELISA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELISA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,68044,74010:44
44,70044,74010:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elisa: CFO Jari Kinnunen to leave Elisa at the end of the year, Kristian Pullola appointed successor

Finanznachrichten News

ELISA STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 MAY 2025 AT 9:00 AM

Mr Jari Kinnunen, Elisa's CFO, and member of the Executive Board since 2005, will leave the company. Kinnunen will continue in his position until 31 October 2025, and work as senior adviser at Elisa until the end of 2025 to ensure an orderly transition.

Mr Kristian Pullola (1973), M.Sc. (Econ), has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, and a member of Elisa's Corporate Executive Board. Pullola will join Elisa 1 October 2025 and assume the duties of the CFO 1 November 2025. He will report to CEO Topi Manner.

Pullola has previously held CFO roles at Nokia and Finnair. He has a proven track record in driving strategy and long experience in telecommunications and technology industries as well as various finance domains, such as Planning & Control, Treasury, Investor Relations and M&A.

"Jari has had an exceptionally long and successful career at Elisa, and during his 20 years as CFO, has played an instrumental role in shaping Elisa's strategy and its successful execution, company culture and financial performance. Jari's insights and leadership are widely respected within the company and among external stakeholders. As he retires at the end of the year, I would like to offer my warmest thanks for his valuable contributions to the company and its leadership team over the years," says Topi Manner, Elisa's CEO.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of Elisa's successful journey and transformation into an international digital service provider. The company is well positioned to continue building value to customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. I would warmly like to thank Topi and the rest of the Elisa leadership team, and all other colleagues for support and collaboration. I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life," says Jari Kinnunen, Elisa's CFO.

"I'm happy to welcome Kristian to Elisa. He has a strong, international track record as a strategic CFO with extensive experience in telecommunications and technology. We will greatly benefit from his insights and drive as we continue to deliver on our strategy for faster profitable growth," continues Topi Manner, Elisa's CEO.

ELISA CORPORATION

Vesa Sahivirta
IR Director
tel. +358 50 520 5555

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
elisa.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.