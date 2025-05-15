Elisa: CFO Jari Kinnunen to leave Elisa at the end of the year, Kristian Pullola appointed successor

ELISA STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 MAY 2025 AT 9:00 AM

Mr Jari Kinnunen, Elisa's CFO, and member of the Executive Board since 2005, will leave the company. Kinnunen will continue in his position until 31 October 2025, and work as senior adviser at Elisa until the end of 2025 to ensure an orderly transition.

Mr Kristian Pullola (1973), M.Sc. (Econ), has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, and a member of Elisa's Corporate Executive Board. Pullola will join Elisa 1 October 2025 and assume the duties of the CFO 1 November 2025. He will report to CEO Topi Manner.

Pullola has previously held CFO roles at Nokia and Finnair. He has a proven track record in driving strategy and long experience in telecommunications and technology industries as well as various finance domains, such as Planning & Control, Treasury, Investor Relations and M&A.

"Jari has had an exceptionally long and successful career at Elisa, and during his 20 years as CFO, has played an instrumental role in shaping Elisa's strategy and its successful execution, company culture and financial performance. Jari's insights and leadership are widely respected within the company and among external stakeholders. As he retires at the end of the year, I would like to offer my warmest thanks for his valuable contributions to the company and its leadership team over the years," says Topi Manner, Elisa's CEO.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of Elisa's successful journey and transformation into an international digital service provider. The company is well positioned to continue building value to customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. I would warmly like to thank Topi and the rest of the Elisa leadership team, and all other colleagues for support and collaboration. I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life," says Jari Kinnunen, Elisa's CFO.

"I'm happy to welcome Kristian to Elisa. He has a strong, international track record as a strategic CFO with extensive experience in telecommunications and technology. We will greatly benefit from his insights and drive as we continue to deliver on our strategy for faster profitable growth," continues Topi Manner, Elisa's CEO.

