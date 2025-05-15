Sachs Associates: European debut in Leipzig: New BioPharma Innovation Forum focuses on obesity

Basel/Leipzig, May 15, 2025





Excess body weight and its associated complications are among the most pressing health and economic challenges of the 21st century. On June 11 and 12, Leipzig will host the inaugural European BioPharma Obesity Innovation Forum (EBOIF). This international conference will bring together leading voices from science, the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare, policymaking, and investment sectors to explore innovative approaches - from cutting-edge therapies and digital tools to regulatory frameworks.

A growing global burden on healthcare systems

The steady rise in severe weight-related health conditions is placing immense pressure on healthcare systems worldwide. According to forecasts by the World Obesity Federation, the proportion of people with obesity (BMI > 30) will rise to around 24% worldwide by 2035. In 2020, this proportion was still around 14%. In absolute numbers, this means that as many as 1.9 billion people worldwide could be living with obesity.

The economic impact is equally alarming: related healthcare and societal costs could reach USD 4.32 trillion annually by 2035 - around 3% of global GDP. In many OECD countries, these conditions account for 3-8% of total healthcare expenditures. The strain is largely driven by chronic comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and musculoskeletal complications.

The obesity pandemic requires systemic responses

Obesity is therefore not only a medical problem but also an urgent social and economic challenge that requires systemic responses - from prevention and regulatory measures to medical innovations. "With newly launched GLP-1 therapies, we are learning more and more about the potential of this drug class, which goes beyond cardio-metabolic diseases and brings hope for many patients. Clinical successes and highly attractive economic potential are attracting great interest and spurring the commitment of biopharmaceutical innovators and investors," says Leonard Sachs, initiator of the conference.

Leipzig as a location with a signal effect

"Europe plays a key role in global research into metabolic diseases - and Leipzig is a prime example of the interdisciplinary approach we need in the fight against obesity. As an up-and-coming center for life sciences and medical research in the middle of Europe, the city not only offers excellent scientific infrastructure but also strong links to academic institutions, clinical study centers and industrial partners," explains André Hofmann, Managing Director of Leipzig-based leap:up GmbH, one of the co-initiators of the forum.

High-caliber line-up

The forum will focus on key topics such as innovative therapies, advances in clinical development, digital health solutions and new regulatory frameworks. In addition, the event will provide a platform for start-ups, investors and established pharmaceutical companies to forge forward-looking partnerships.

The conference will bring together an impressive line-up of opinion leaders in the segment from around the world and announce keynotes from the following experts, among others:

Dr. Andres Acosta, Mayo Clinic, Rochester (USA)





Prof. Antje Körner, University of Leipzig / HI-MAG





Prof. Arya Sharma, international obesity expert (Canada)





Prof. Dr. Daniel Weghuber, University Hospital Salzburg





Prof. Ruth Loos, Novo Nordisk Foundation CBMR





Prof. Dr. Matthias Blüher, University of Leipzig / HI-MAG





Prof. Michael Stumvoll, Clinical Program Director / HI-MAG





Stephan Albani, Member of the German Parliament, Member of the Senate of the Helmholtz Association





Presence and online format for international reach

The event will take place as a two-day face-to-face conference in Leipzig. It will be supplemented by virtual sessions on June 18 and 19 to enable international participation.

Further information and registration at: www.sachsforum.com/1eboif-about.htm







Media contact:

SCHWARZ Financial Communication

Frank Schwarz

+49 611 580 29290

schwarz@schwarzfinancial.com