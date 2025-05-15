Anzeige
15.05.2025 07:00 Uhr
Camurus AB: Camurus' Interim Report January-March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

"Productive first quarter with high profitability and pipeline progress"

Summary first quarter 2025

January - March

  • Total revenues grew 43% (41% at CER1) to SEK 558 (390) million
  • Sales of Buvidal® increased 33% (30% at CER1) to SEK 485 (364) million
  • Royalties of Brixadi® sales in the US increased by 185% to SEK 74 (26) million
  • Profit before tax increased 162% to SEK 254 (97) million
  • The cash position at the end of the quarter was SEK 2.9 (2.3) billion SEK
  • Financial outlook for 2025 maintained
  • Buvidal regulatory approval received in Serbia and new launches in Switzerland and Luxembourg
  • Dosing initiated in a Phase 1 clinical study of semaglutide once-monthly depot (CAM2056)

Significant events after the period

  • Positive CHMP opinion for marketing authorization of Oczyesa® (CAM2029) for acromegaly in the EU

Financial summary first quarter 2025

  • Total revenue SEK 558 (390) million
    - whereof product sales SEK 485 (364) million, and royalties SEK 74 (26) million
  • OPEX SEK 289 (289) million
  • Operating result SEK 239 (79) million
  • Profit before tax SEK 254 (97) million
  • Result for the period SEK 197 (78) million
  • Earnings per share, after dilution, of SEK 3.29 (1.32)
  • Cash position SEK 2,878 (2,274) million
  1. At constant exchange rate

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO:
"We began 2025 with enhanced profitability and significant progress in our core business and R&D programs. Buvidal® sales and patient numbers continued to increase in Europe and Australia. Royalties from Braeburn's net sales of Brixadi® in the US grew significantly versus the prior year, however, were flat versus the prior quarter. The EU regulatory review of CAM2029 advanced and led, after the quarter, to a positive CHMP opinion for marketing authorization of Oczyesa® for the treatment of acromegaly in the EU, alongside the progress of clinical programs for CAM2029 in polycystic liver disease and neuroendocrine tumors. In the early pipeline, treatment was initiated in the Phase 1 study of a monthly semaglutide (CAM2056) depot in participants with overweight or obesity."

Audiocast
Financial analysts and media are invited to attend a telephone conference and presentation of the results today at 2.00 pm (CET). The conference call can also be followed by a link on www.camurus.com or via external link: https://camurus.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

For more information:
Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO
Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92
fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer
Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37
ir@camurus.com

About Camurus
Camurus is an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for improving the lives of patients with severe and chronic diseases. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® technology and its extensive R&D expertise. The R&D pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Camurus has operations across Europe, the US, and Australia, with headquarters in Lund Sweden. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com and LinkedIn.

This information is information that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the chief executive officer, at 07.00 am CET on 15 May, 2025.


