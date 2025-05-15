Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
15.05.2025 09:16 Uhr
Antser Group: Antser CEO Named Finalist in Top UK Entrepreneur Awards

Finanznachrichten News

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Dooner, Chief Executive of the Antser Group, has been announced as a Midlands finalist in the 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year UK programme. He joins an elite group of 15 entrepreneurs across the Midlands selected for their innovation, impact and leadership across diverse sectors.

Based in Birmingham, the Antser Group is widely recognised for its pioneering work across the care sector; introducing technology, new approaches, and services that create lasting change. The group includes Cornerstone VR - an immersive virtual reality programme supporting trauma-informed practice; Carter Brown - its nationwide expert witness and assessment service; and the Autism Assessment Hub - who specialise in high-quality autism assessments for both children and adults across the UK.

Richard founded Antser Group with a mission shaped by his own lived experience. Under his leadership, the organisation has grown significantly, combining clinical expertise, digital innovation, and deep sector insight to drive meaningful improvements for organisations across the UK - all with the goal of achieving better outcomes for vulnerable children, adults, families and communities.

Speaking about the nomination, Richard Dooner said:

"I knew I wanted to change the way society perceives and supports children and young people. That meant taking risks, challenging the status quo, and building a company that not only innovates but truly transforms lives. Impact isn't just measured in numbers - it's measured in lives changed.

"This recognition reflects the incredible work of the entire Antser Group team. We are committed to driving social impact - whether that's using Cornerstone VR to help professionals see the world through a child's eyes, reducing court delays through our Carter Brown expert witness service, or cutting waiting lists via our Autism Assessment Hub. I'm proud to represent the Midlands in this year's EY programme."

Now in its 26th year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is a globally recognised awards programme celebrating innovative business leaders.

The 2025 UK programme sees 102 entrepreneurs selected from across five UK regions - London, South, Midlands, North and Scotland. National winners will go on to represent the UK at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antser-ceo-named-finalist-in-top-uk-entrepreneur-awards-302455500.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
