Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
12.05.25 | 15:00
2,269 Euro
-4,22 % -0,100
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3282,36010:55
2,3282,36010:55
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 09:42 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sinch AB: Sinch Becomes the Only Cloud Communications Provider with Direct 10DLC SMS Connections to All Tier 1 U.S. Carriers

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM and ATLANTA, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) - (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that it has become the only Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider with direct connections to all Tier 1 U.S. carriers specifically for 10-digit long-code (10DLC) SMS. Sinch leads the market as the only CPaaS provider offering this level of direct connectivity, marking a significant achievement that further strengthens Sinch's global leadership and underscores its position as a trusted partner for the future of digital customer communications.

This breakthrough specifically applies to 10DLC SMS, where Sinch leads with unmatched direct carrier access. While connectivity for short code and toll-free SMS follows separate models, no other provider can claim direct 10DLC SMS connection to all Tier 1 U.S. carriers.

By eliminating third-party aggregators and unnecessary routing, Sinch controls the full delivery path for 10DLC SMS from start to finish - ensuring faster message delivery, real-time feedback, stronger security, and full visibility into communications. This gives enterprises a critical advantage in today's competitive and compliance-driven landscape, delivering the highest levels of reliability, transparency, and performance.

"At Sinch, we're pioneering what best-in-class messaging should look like," said Robert Gerstmann, Co-founder, Chief Evangelist, and interim Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "We're building on a strong foundation of innovation and trust to deliver faster, more transparent, and more reliable messaging experiences. By connecting directly to every major U.S. carrier for 10DLC SMS, we're giving businesses the confidence and control they need to meet today's customer expectations across every mobile channel."

With Sinch's 10DLC solution, businesses can expect:

  • Direct-to-carrier routing that minimizes delays, maximizes throughput, and reduces risk
  • Unmatched flexibility, with options to bring your own Number, Brand, Campaign, or (Number Network Identifier) NNiD
  • Seamless onboarding, powered by AI/ML-driven registration via API or dashboard
  • Scalable, carrier-grade infrastructure that handles high-volume messaging with zero compromise on quality
  • Fewer hops, reduced latency, faster issue resolution, and greater control over campaign onboarding and management

With proven reliability, global reach, and a strong foundation in innovation, Sinch gives businesses the tools to communicate with speed, transparency, and control. As the need for secure real-time communication grows, Sinch helps enterprises meet rising expectations and drive better outcomes across every digital channel. To learn more about Sinch and its CPaaS solutions visit www.sinch.com

For more information, please contact:
Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-becomes-the-only-cloud-communications-provider-with-direct-10dlc-sms-connections-to-all-tier-1-us-carriers-302456380.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.