London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Sends, a British payment provider, participated in Dubai FinTech Summit 2025, which occurred on May 12-13 at Madinat Jumeirah. Organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the event draws over 9,000 attendees from 120+ countries, including top investors, founders, regulators, and fintech leaders.





Representing Sends, CEO Alona Shevtsova participated in a discussion on How regulators are shaping the future of AI in finance. The session addressed the balance between innovation and oversight in a rapidly evolving tech-driven industry.

"Responsible AI is the future of finance. As AI rapidly transforms the financial sector, the role of regulators becomes crucial in setting ethical, transparent, and innovation-friendly frameworks. Clear and adaptive regulation protects consumers and market integrity and gives fintechs the confidence to build AI-driven solutions responsibly. Collaboration between innovators and regulators is the key to unlocking AI's full potential in finance," said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends.

This year's "FinTech for All" summit spotlights key topics such as AI, blockchain, digital economies, and sustainable finance. Sends showcases its latest innovations in cross-border payments, regulatory technology, and embedded financial infrastructure, underscoring its commitment to building a transparent, secure, and inclusive financial system.

Given the growing influence of the Dubai Fintech Summit and the strategic role of Dubai as a fintech hub, it is expected to continue as an annual event, fostering innovation and collaboration in the financial technology sector.

Sends is a valuable financial tool for both business and personal use.

