First-time significant visibility among institutional investors, analysts, and strategists worldwide

Circus SE is the only German company to have its shares newly included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index this year

Anticipated global capital inflows driven by inclusion in numerous ETFs and index funds

Shares of Circus SE (XETRA:CA1), a global technology leader in AI-robotics for the food service industry, will be included in one of the world's most influential equity indices: the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index, effective after the close of trading on May 30, 2025. The inclusion follows the results of MSCI's annual index review, as announced by MSCI Inc., headquartered in New York.

This index inclusion marks a major milestone in the dynamic growth journey of the publicly listed company and highlights the rising global relevance of Circus SE as a frontrunner in artificial intelligence and autonomous robotics solutions. Circus SE is the only new company from Germany to be included in this year's MSCI Global Micro Cap Index a distinction shared with just 157 companies worldwide, including 84 from the United States and 18 from Japan.

"Being added to the MSCI index is a true vote of confidence in our technological vision and entrepreneurial excellence. It not only provides us with international visibility but also opens the door to a new segment of institutional investors across the globe," said CFO Fabian Becker.

As a result of this index inclusion, global liquidity inflows can be expected, as numerous index funds and ETFs tracking this MSCI index will now be required to add Circus SE to their portfolios potentially boosting the company's share price and liquidity.

For Circus SE, this milestone is not the finish line but a launchpad to establish itself firmly on the global capital markets. Following the announcement of a national exclusive pilot partnership with REWE West and the unveiling of a groundbreaking AI robotics product line for the defense sector, the company is well on its way to becoming one of Europe's most influential AI robotics enterprises.

The heightened visibility that comes with this MSCI index inclusion directly supports the execution of Circus SE's strategic growth agenda, particularly in the U.S. and European markets, where demand for intelligent automation is surging and the company's solutions are ideally positioned to meet that demand.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global technology company in the field of embodied AI and AI software for the food service industry, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive sectors. With its core product, the CA-1 robot, Circus is a pioneer in applying embodied AI, integrating cutting-edge technologies into real-world operations, and transforming the food service industry. By combining advanced robotics, AI-driven software, and a mission to solve global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomous systems and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany and with a rapidly growing international presence, Circus leads the next generation of AI applications.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, MSCI empowers clients to make better investment decisions by helping them understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return, and build more effective portfolios with confidence. MSCI delivers industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that provide insight and improve transparency across the investment process. Its products and services include indexes, analytical tools, data, real estate benchmarks, and ESG research. Originally part of Morgan Stanley (as Morgan Stanley Capital International), MSCI was spun off in 2007 and has since operated as an independent, publicly traded company under the ticker symbol MSCI on the New York Stock Exchange.

