Spain's ecological transition minister has confirmed that the problem was not a reserve or coverage issue, nor was it due to the size of the grids. The government is also analyzing whether the fluctuations felt in Europe half an hour before the blackout were related to the incident. From pv magazine Spain Sara Aagesen, Spain's minister for ecological transition, has stated that, while it is not yet known what caused the blackout that left the Iberian Peninsula without power 16 days ago - the commission created by the government is still gathering information - there are "elements that we do ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...