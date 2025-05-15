India's POM Systems & Services has developed new hybrid inverters with power ratings of 3 kW, 5 kW and 10 kW for residential solar applications. From pv magazine India Bengaluru-based POM Systems & Services said it launched POM hybrid inverters with power ratings of 3 kW, 5 kW, and 10 kW. The inverters combine the functions of a traditional solar inverter and a battery inverter in a single device. The POM hybrid inverter converts DC electricity from PV panels to AC for household use and manages bidirectional power transfer to and from a lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery storage system. The ...

