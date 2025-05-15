Autonomous Endpoint Management leader highlights customer success

Tanium's Converge World Tour arrives in London today, uniting executives, customers, partners, and product leaders at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.

Attendees will gain insights from Tanium CEO Dan Streetman, who will open the event by addressing the importance of trust and resilience in today's unpredictable threat landscape. Tanium SVP of Product Management, Randy Menon, and Tanium VP of AI, Harman Kaur, will also discuss how Tanium's Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform empowers organizations to mitigate risk while maintaining operational resiliency.

"Converge World Tour London will showcase how the transformative power of Tanium's AEM platform is helping our customers," said Steve Hamilton, VP North EMEA. "This event will provide a unique opportunity for participants to explore cutting-edge innovation and gain valuable insights into enhancing operational security at scale."

Converge World Tour London highlights include:

Executive panels on "Why Automation is Step One on your AI Journey" and "How to Achieve Operation Resilience" featuring Tanium customers and ServiceNow.

on "Why Automation is Step One on your AI Journey" and "How to Achieve Operation Resilience" featuring Tanium customers and ServiceNow. Customer panel on "Automation for Impact and ROI" with speakers from AstraZeneca and other customers.

on "Automation for Impact and ROI" with speakers from AstraZeneca and other customers. Tanium Partner Academy , hosted by Tanium SVP, Global Partner Sales, Tony Beller, where the regional winners of the 2025 Partner Awards will be announced.

, hosted by Tanium SVP, Global Partner Sales, Tony Beller, where the regional winners of the 2025 Partner Awards will be announced. Hands-on technical labs and breakout sessions including: "Automating Vulnerability Management," and "Maximise Tanium Value with Integrations APIs" featuring Tanium Senior Directors of Product Management, Julia Grunewald and Shelley Sahani.

For more about an upcoming Converge World Tour event in a city near you, please visit: https://www.tanium.com/converge-world-tour.

About Tanium

Tanium Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) offers the most comprehensive solution for intelligently managing endpoints across industries, providing capabilities for asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability management, endpoint management, incident response, risk and compliance, and digital employee experience. The platform supports 34 million endpoints worldwide, including 40% of the Fortune 100, delivering increasingly efficient operations and an improved security posture at scale, with confidence, and in real-time. For more information on The Power of Certainty, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Legal Disclaimer

The information described herein is for general informational purposes only. This information is not a commitment, warranty, offer, promise, or legal obligation for us to deliver any future products, features, or functionality, and is not intended to be, and shall not be deemed to be, incorporated into any contract. The actual timing of any product, feature, or functionality that is ultimately made available may be different from what is described.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250515926965/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Press@tanium.com