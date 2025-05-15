Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
Inari Grows Greenhouse Operations in Ghent, Belgium

Finanznachrichten News

GHENT, Belgium, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari, the SEEDesign company, today marked the grand opening of a state-of-the-art controlled environment facility in Ghent, Belgium. With more than 2,000 square meters of new greenhouse space, the site triples the company's indoor plant growth capacity in the region - further accelerating research and development of step-change seed products.

Inari team members marked the grand opening of the company's new state-of-the-art controlled environment facility in Ghent, Belgium. Photo Credit: Inari

The new building contains multiple greenhouse compartments and walk-in growth chambers, providing a cutting-edge environment to test and advance novel product designs within fine-tuned customizable conditions. In line with the company's commitment to embed sustainable practices at all levels of the organization, the facility includes advanced features like energy-efficient LED lighting, shading systems to optimize growing conditions, and water recycling for the growth chambers.

"This investment reflects Inari's commitment to Europe and highlights our confidence in the exceptional talent of our Ghent team," said Fred Van Ex, Inari Head of Europe, Africa and Middle East, as well as the Ghent site's managing director. "As the European Union progresses toward adopting its proposal for new genomic techniques, this greenhouse space further ensures that we are well-positioned to quickly develop crops tailored for the region."

Through its SEEDesign technology platform, Inari combines AI-enabled predictive design and advanced multiplex gene editing to unlock the full potential of seed in support of a thriving planet, food security and farmer well-being.

Learn more at Inari.com.

About Inari

Inari, the SEEDesign company, develops seeds that address the world's needs, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a more sustainable, nature-positive food system. Through a combination of AI-enabled predictive design and a pioneered multiplex gene editing toolbox, the company is unlocking the full potential of seed to bring step-change soybean, corn and wheat products to market. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari is based in Cambridge, Mass., with additional sites in West Lafayette, Ind., and Ghent, Belgium. Inari is a growing team of more than 300 employees working to solve the critical issues of food security and sustainability. To learn more, visit Inari.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687537/Inari_Ghent_GH_Opening_May_14_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728566/inarilogo_new.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inari-grows-greenhouse-operations-in-ghent-belgium-302455759.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
