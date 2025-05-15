DJ Finnvera Group Interim Management Statement 1 January-31 March 2025 - Volume of domestic and export financing granted by Finnvera increased - Finnvera Group's result was EUR 50 million

Finnvera Oyj (69BL) Finnvera Group Interim Management Statement 1 January-31 March 2025 - Volume of domestic and export financing granted by Finnvera increased - Finnvera Group's result was EUR 50 million 15-May-2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.5.2025 11:00:01 EEST | Finnvera Oyj | Interim report (Q1 and Q3) Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 15 May 2025 Interim Management Statement 1 January-31 March 2025 Volume of domestic and export financing granted by Finnvera increased - Finnvera Group's result was EUR 50 million Finnvera Group, summary Q1/2025 (vs. Q1/2024 or 31 December 2024) . Result 50 MEUR (54) - All business operations made profit during the period under review, even though at the Group level net interest income and net fee and commission income were lower than in the previous year. During the period under review, loss provisions for domestic operations increased slightly. Loss provisions for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations could be partially reversed during the period under review. . Results by business operations: Result of parent company Finnvera plc's SME and midcap business stood at 3 MEUR (6) and that of Large Corporates business at 39 MEUR (34). The impact of Finnvera's subsidiary, Finnish Export Credit Ltd, on the Group's result was 9 MEUR (13). . The cumulative self-sustainability target set for Finnvera's operations was achieved. . Balance sheet total EUR 14.9 bn (14.8) increased by 1%. . Contingent liabilities EUR 17.0 bn (14.9) increased by 14%. . Non-restricted equity and the assets of the State Guarantee Fund, i.e., the reserves available for covering the Group's potential losses EUR 2.2 bn (2.1) increased by 2%. . Expected credit losses based on the balance sheet items, standing at EUR 1.1 bn (1.1) were at the same level as at the end of 2024, change 0%. . At 78 points, the NPS index (net promoter score), measuring customer satisfaction, remained at a high level but still 12 points below the record level for the comparison period (90). . Outlook for 2025 remains unchanged: The business outlook for cruise shipping companies has continued to improve, and the Group's exposure in Russia has decreased. However, in accordance with the outlook of the report of the board of directors and financial statements 2024 published in February, the credit loss risk of export financing liabilities remains high, which causes uncertainty about Finnvera Group's financial performance in 2025. Finnvera Group Q1/2025 (Vs. Q1/2024 or 31 Dec 2024) Result Balance sheet total 50 MEUR 14.9 EUR bn (54), change -6% (14.8), change 1% Contingent liabilities Non-restricted equity and the assets of 17.0 EUR bn the State Guarantee Fund (14.9), change 14% 2.2 EUR bn (2.1), change 2% Expense-income ratio NPS index (Net Promoter Score) 22.3% 78 (18.2), change 4.2 pp. (90), change -12 points Comments from CEO Juuso Heinilä:

"As we expected, the year 2025 has started positively. Finnvera's financing for SMEs and midcap enterprises increased in January-March, as we anticipated at the end of last year. We monitor closely how the US tariff decisions, the counter-tariffs imposed on them and the prospect of a trade war affect the courage of Finnish companies to seek growth. We hope that uncertainty or rapid changes will not cut growth or undermine the courage of companies to enter new markets.

In January-March, Finnvera granted domestic loans and guarantees amounting to EUR 0.3 billion (0.2). Financing increased from the comparison period both in terms of the number of companies financed and in euros. In particular, the six-month loan pilot for micro-enterprises' growth projects, which ended at the end of March, increased the number of financing decisions. We received a total of about one thousand loan applications, on about half of which we made a positive financing decision. A total of EUR 13 million was granted in loans by the end of March. In January-March, we granted EUR 23 million (15) of Climate and Digital Loans, drawing on the InvestEU facility, developed in cooperation with the European Investment Fund.

Of the domestic financing granted by Finnvera, 94 per cent was allocated to the focus areas in accordance with the company strategy to start-ups, growing and internationalising companies and their growth, investment, transfer of ownership and export projects. Although the number of bankruptcies in Finland was at a high level during the beginning of the year, the growth in Finnvera's payment delays levelled off, and the situation of companies in financial difficulties seems to be stabilising gradually.

In January-March, Finnvera granted export credit guarantees, export guarantees and special guarantees amounting to EUR 2.7 billion (1.6). Large enterprises have more export transactions in the preparation process, which anticipates that the current year will be stronger than the previous year for leading export companies and sectors. Export financing typically targets the export trade of capital goods, and the volume of financing is always affected by the timing of individual large export transactions. The outlook for the cruise shipping sector, which is significant in terms of Finnvera's liabilities, has continued to improve. The granting of export credits started to grow, and Finnish Export Credit Ltd granted EUR 2.3 billion (0.0) in export credits during the period under review.

Finnvera Group made a strong profit in January-March. The Group's result was EUR 50 million (54), and all business operations also made profitable results. The Group's net interest income and net fee and commission income decreased from the comparison period and loss provisions for domestic financing increased slightly, but the loss provisions for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations could be partially reversed.

In 2025-2028, our strategy will place even stronger emphasis on increasing the volume of Finnish exports and the number of exporters as well as enabling growth and new business. The achievement of these goals will be supported by our competent personnel and management as well as client-oriented digitalisation. The implementation of the strategy progressed well during the period under review. Among other things, we will strengthen the operations specialised in the international growth of SME business and Finnvera's role in promoting export transactions.

Overall, our customer satisfaction rating was at an excellent level of 78 points even though the high proportion of negative loan decisions for micro-enterprises was reflected to some extent in the NPS ratings given by the clients. The Finnish Government Programme includes the overhaul of the legislation applicable to Finnvera, which is extremely important in terms of developing Finnvera's operations and the competitiveness of export financing. The aim is to submit a Government proposal for a new law to Parliament in May.

The turbulence of the global operating environment will affect the prospects of Finnish companies in 2025. Tariff decisions will have a negative impact on the Finnish economy, but they are not estimated to turn the economic growth in a negative direction. We anticipate that the current year will be more active for Finnvera both in the SME and midcap business and in Large Corporates business than the previous year."

Finnvera Group Financing granted, EUR bn Jan-Mar/2025 Jan-Mar/2024 Change, % Domestic loans and guarantees 0.3 0.2 26% Export credit guarantees, export guarantees and special guarantees 2.7 1.6 74% Export credits 2.3 0.0 - The fluctuation in the amount of granted financing is influenced by the timing of individual major financing cases. The credit risk for the subsidiary Finnish Export Credit Ltd's export credits is covered by the parent company Finnvera plc's export credit guarantee. Exposure, EUR bn 31 Mar 2025 31 Dec 2024 Change, % Domestic loans and guarantees 2.9 2.9 0% Export credit guarantees, export guarantees and special guarantees 22.9 21.1 9% - Drawn exposure 14.9 14.3 4% - Undrawn exposure 4.1 4.4 -7% - Binding offers 4.0 2.4 65% Parent company's total exposure 25.8 24.0 8% The cruise shipping sector's share 13.5 11.1 21% of parent company's total exposure - Drawn exposure 7.8 7.6 2% - Undrawn exposure 2.3 2.5 -8% - Binding offers 3.4 1.0 238% Export credits, contract portfolio 12.6 10.7 18% and offers in total - Drawn exposure 6.2 6.5 -5% - Undrawn exposure 3.6 3.7 0% - Binding offers 2.8 0.5 472%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)