Liberia has launched a tender for consultants to verify claims by off-grid companies deploying standalone rooftop systems, solar home systems, and isolated minigrids. Applications are due by May 22. The government of Liberia, via its Rural and Renewable Energy Agency, is searching for consultants to act as independent verification agents for off-grid companies installing standalone rooftop PV systems, solar home systems, and isolated minigrids. The tender details state that the chosen agent will be responsible for conducting a multi-tiered verification process of claims submitted by off-grid companies ...

