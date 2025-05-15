Firm signs a long term lease on a new building at 37 Place du Marché Saint-Honoré, while retaining its French headquarters at 14 Place Vendôme

Totalling 16,000 square-metres, this new building will have large open floors and modern amenities across five storeys and a capacity of 1,000 employees

New office reflects a continued long term commitment to the city, and reflects wider investments in France where the firm has invested over $100 million through business and philanthropic partnerships since 2018

JPMorganChase today announces that it has signed a lease on a new building in Paris at 37 Place du Marché Saint-Honoré as the firm has passed over 1,000 employees in the city. The new office is situated behind the bank's headquarters at 14 Place Vendôme, and is opposite 21 Place du Marché Saint-Honoré, where the bank also has employees. While this investment will see the firm reduce the buildings it occupies in central Paris from six to just three, overall office space will increase significantly, creating a much better working environment.

The new building will open in early 2027 after a complete refurbishment, at which point all surplus buildings will be exited. Many employees will relocate to the new building to free up space in 14 Place Vendôme in particular, and to improve client facilities.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorganChase said: "This new investment reflects the runaway success we have made of our business in Paris over the last five years in particular. Even beyond our expectations, we have continued to attract some of our best people to the city and we have hired more people locally too. Between this new building, and our historic home at 14 Place Vendôme, we will be ready for the next generation of bankers."

Designed by prominent architect, Ricardo Bofill, the 16,000 square-metre building will create a flexible and collaborative workplace, providing a world-class experience for employees with large open floors and modern amenities across five storeys.

President Emmanuel Macron, said: "Our strategy to make Paris the most attractive location in the EU for financial services companies continues to pay off. JPMorganChase has had a long term presence and relationship with the Republic of France, and has been a model corporate citizen as it has expanded in recent years, investing in our local communities in Paris as it has done so."

This announcement coincides with the 20th anniversary of the firm's flagship Global Markets Conference, which brings together companies and investors in Paris each year, underscoring the importance of Paris as a financial centre. When it is ready, the bank's Sales Trading team will be among the first to move into the new building at 37 Place du Marché Saint-Honoré.

Modern workplace prioritising employee well-being

37 Place du Marché Saint-Honoré will be designed to adapt to the future of work and will feature a mix of formal and informal meeting spaces to encourage innovative thinking and collaboration. It will also house a café space for employees to gather and socialise.

Employees also have access to best-in-class wellness experiences. From natural lighting to the use of air quality sensors and biophilic design, 37 Place du Marché Saint-Honoré will support employees' physical and emotional well-being. And with facilities including nursing and meditation rooms, terraces and roof-tops to provide much-coveted private outdoor space in central Paris, there will be plenty of opportunity to achieve balance in the working day.

In line with JPMorganChase's global sustainability commitments across its real estate portfolio, the aim is for the building to achieve advanced environmental and wellness certifications including: BREEM (Excellent), Well Core Shell (Gold), Wiredscore (Platinum), and SmartScore (Silver).

The refurbishment is already underway under the management of CBRE Investment Management, which is looking to set a new benchmark for sustainable, intelligent and high-performance offices in the city.

Serving Paris and France

For more than 150 years, JPMorganChase has served its clients and local communities in Greater Paris in good and tough times from helping citizens take part in the country's economic growth to supporting the Allies during World War I. Today, as one of the longest operating American banks in France and a significant employer, we remain committed to that mission, strengthening local communities by lifting up individuals as well as institutions, including small, medium, and large companies, schools and healthcare facilities.

Since 2018 when it announced major philanthropic partnerships in Seine-Saint-Denis, the bank has invested $100 million in the region through local partnerships. Most recently, this included the creation of Bpifrance Spark Fundan investment initiative together with Bpifrance, aimed at providing capital to gender diverse private investment firms and funds investing in strategies that are positively impacting society and communities.

With more than 1,000 employees in France, the bank offers services in commercial and investment banking, sales trading, private banking and asset management. It has 1,000 employees in Paris who come from 61 different countries, and so it benefits from a true melting pot of global ideas.

