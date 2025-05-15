Atlante, leading player in fast and ultra-fast charging network across Southern Europe and a member of the Spark Alliance, unveils its new loyalty program: myAtlante Tribe1. Designed to reward EV drivers for every green kWh charged, this program offers exclusive benefits, making every power-up moment an opportunity to save more while travelling emission-free.

The myAtlante Tribe program is simple, user-friendly, and designed to turn every charging session into a rewarding experience. Once registered on the myAtlante app, users can join the program for free and immediately start collecting Green Gems, Atlante's loyalty points earned at each charge using the app or the Atlante RFID card.

The more you charge, the more you save

With myAtlante Tribe, Atlante is not only encouraging drivers to make greener choices but also giving them more value for their charging sessions. Users earn 3 Green Gems for every kWh charged, and every 500 Green Gems accumulated can be converted into a €5 voucher immediately availableon the myAtlante app for more charging sessions.

On average, this means that after just 5 charging sessions2, EV drivers already unlock their first reward and it does not stop here, the more they charge, the more Green Gems they earn, the more they save.

How it Works:

Download the myAtlante app and create your account.

and create your account. Join the myAtlante Tribe loyalty program for free in the dedicated section of the app.

for free in the dedicated section of the app. Charge and earn Green Gems: get Green Gems for every kWh of energy charged using the myAtlante app or RFID card.

get Green Gems for every kWh of energy charged using the myAtlante app or RFID card. Redeem and save: once members accumulate at least 500 Green Gems, they can convert these points into discounts on future charging sessions within the Atlante network. The discount voucher is automatically loaded into the user's Wallet for seamless use on the next charging session.

Atlante now counts about 1,000 points of charge across Portugal, strategically placed in key locations like Pingo Doce supermarkets, premium shopping outlets like Vila do Conde and Freeport, residential areas for convenient overnight charging, and city charging hubs, all designed to save time and enhance the driving experience for thousands of EV drivers every day. Whether you're shopping or parked near your home, your next fastcharge is always within reach and in Portugal the myAtlante app works across the entire public charging network connected to Mobi.e, making it simple to charge anywhere.

"The launch of myAtlante Tribe reflects our strong commitment to accessible and sustainable electric mobility-an area where Portugal is already at the forefront. This initiative rewards EV drivers with more benefits the more they charge, encouraging regular use and deeper engagement. By connecting with citizens and communities through intuitive charging solutions, we aim to further accelerate this important transition across the country," said Carlos Ferraz, General Manager of Atlante Portugal

The launch of myAtlante Tribe marks just the beginning of a more connected and user-focused charging experience. The myAtlante app is the essential companion for staying up to date with the latest offers and innovations. As Atlante's network grows, so does our app bringing even more value and convenience to EV drivers across Portugal and beyond. Stay tuned!

For more information about the myAtlante Tribe loyalty program and to join today, visit www.atlante.energy/pt-pt/myatlante-app and download the myAtlante app (available on the App Store and Play Store).

1 For the Terms Conditions of the myAtlante Tribe loyalty program, please refer to the dedicated website page: www.atlante.energy/terms-conditions. 2 Assumption based on 40kWh per charging session.

Atlante

At Atlante we develop EV charging stations to enable the transition towards zero-emission: empowering people to move freely in harmony with the planet. We are building Southern Europe's largest fast and ultra-fast charging network, powered 100% by renewables. Since our launch in Italy in 2021, we serve EV drivers at our 900+ stations across Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal.

We believe in progress, leveraging on cutting edge technology to accelerate the electric mobility revolution especially with energy storage to enhance power from the grid. We are proud of our digital platforms that ensure ease of use and full connectivity. We are Atlanters: a group of passionate and dedicated people always thriving to deliver a reliable service and enjoyable experience to our customers.

As a fully owned company of TCC Group Holdings (Taiwan's first public-listed company), we strongly believe in partnerships to pursue our mission. We are trusted by partners who own or manage key infrastructures like airports, highways, service stations, shopping centers and supermarkets. We have been entrusted by Stellantis since our inception, and we work closely with our affiliated company Free2move eSolutions, another leading player in the electric mobility revolution.

The EU awarded us close to €90m of grants to accelerate electrification on Europe's major traffic arteries, and we gathered financing support from France's Groupe Caisse des Dépots and Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

We are Atlanters and you can count on us.

Join our mission at: www.atlante.energy

Atlante is a proud member of the Spark Alliance, visit the website: www.sparkalliance.com

