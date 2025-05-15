MEA Variable Frequency Drive Market worth $1.29 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global MEA Variable Frequency Drive Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 0.98 billion in 2025 to USD 1.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the MEA VFD market is primarily driven by the demand for energy efficiency across industries. Advancements in industrial automation as well as digitalization further boost the market growth as companies seek more efficient and automated systems. Industries such as oil & gas and manufacturing require VFDs to optimize operations and reduce costs.

Power segment to be largest end user of MEA variable frequency drive market during forecast period.

The power sector is estimated to be the largest end user of the Middle East & Africa variable frequency drive market throughout the forecast period. The market for this segment is driven by the increasing demand for reliable and energy-efficient power generation, transmission, and distribution systems. VFDs play a critical role in optimizing motor performance, reducing energy consumption, and improving operational control across power plants and substations. As MEA nations expand their electricity infrastructure and integrate renewable energy sources, the adoption of VFDs in the power sector is expected to accelerate significantly, reinforcing its position as the leading end user segment.

Compressor segment to be third-largest application in MEA variable frequency drive market during forecast period.

The compressor segment is anticipated to be the third-largest application of variable frequency drive in the Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. Compressors are essential in various industries, including oil & gas, manufacturing, and HVAC, where efficient control of pressure and airflow is critical. VFDs enhance compressor performance by enabling variable speed operation, reducing energy consumption, minimizing wear and tear, and extending equipment lifespan. As industries in the MEA region increasingly focus on energy efficiency and cost-effective operations, the demand for VFDs in compressor applications is rising steadily.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the MEA Variable Frequency Drive Market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Danfoss (Denmark), and Rockwell Automation (US).

ABB

ABB is one of the leading companies offering power and automation solutions. The company provides a wide range of products, systems, solutions, and services to various industries, such as aluminum, automotive, cement, chemicals, data center, food & beverages, process automation, life sciences, marine, metals, mining, oil & gas, ports, power generation, pulp & paper, railway, smart cities, solar power, water treatment, and wind power. ABB carries out its operations through four business segments: Electrification, Motion, Industrial Automation, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. It provides variable frequency drive products and services through its Motion business area. The Motion segment provides a wide range of electrical motors, generators, drives, services, and integrated digital powertrain solutions. The segment offers products, services, and solutions through seven operating divisions: Drive Products, System Drives, Traction, IEC LV Motors, Large Motors and Generators, NEMA Motors, and Service. The Service segment offers base services and spare parts, upgrades & replacements, and smart solutions. The Drive Products and System Drives divisions offer low and medium AC drives and modules. ABB has a strong presence across the Middle East and Africa.

Siemens

Siemens has a complete portfolio of products and solutions covering circuit protection, energy automation, and a variety of electrical systems. The electrical distribution portfolio by the company is designed with energy consumption optimization and compatibility with digital ecosystems that resonate well with the latest smart grid initiatives. The company is categorized into six business segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, Digital Industries, and Portfolio Companies. Digital Industries offers variable frequency drive solutions to its customers.

