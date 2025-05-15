The National Electric Energy Company has submitted rules for the international public bidding process for the purchase of 1. 5 GW of capacity and energy. The tender will consist of 65% renewable energy with storage and 35% non-renewable energy. The bidding process has also been presented to a forum of Chinese investors. From pv magazine LatAm The National Electric Energy Company of Honduras (ENEE) has submitted to the Electric Energy Regulatory Commission (CREE) the bidding rules for the international public bidding process for the purchase of 1,500 MW of capacity and energy. According to secretary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...