Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 11:10 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YBUOJ Digital Trade Limited: Risk Control Has Never Been So Precise: YBUOJ Builds Next-Generation Trading Security Ecosystem with AI at Its Core

Finanznachrichten News

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 15, 2025announced the launch of its new AI risk assessment system. This system can evaluate the risk levels of platform user behavior in real-time and is one of the industry leading technologies with automated, dynamic, and intelligent identification capabilities.

Risk Control Has Never Been So Precise: YBUOJ Builds Next-Generation Trading Security Ecosystem with AI at Its Core

"We do not just aim to solve problems; we want to predict and prevent them," stated YBUOJ CEO Berton Hosea during an internal strategic communication meeting. "The launch of this AI risk assessment system is a key milestone in the long-term commitment of YBUOJ to security mechanisms and building an intelligent trading ecosystem. It provides users with greater peace of mind and enhances the platform foresight in handling complex financial risks."

The newly released AI risk assessment system of YBUOJ is not merely an adjunct to traditional KYC and AML processes but a complete, independently operating technological engine. The system integrates and analyzes historical user behavior data to generate multidimensional risk scoring models.

In traditional financial risk control systems, platforms often rely on reacting to abnormal user behavior, which is a "post-event defense" form of passive protection. The YBUOJ AI system breaks this limitation by establishing a full lifecycle risk control system, achieving a complete loop of "pre-event identification, in-event response, and post-event review".

"All financial platforms will inevitably move towards smarter risk management in the future," stated YBUOJ CEO Berton Hosea. "We believe it is better to proactively identify risk sources with an AI system and interrupt potential threats early, ensuring true safety for user assets."

Berton Hosea emphasized that this system is a crucial starting point for the platform journey toward "intelligent compliance" and "smart security", and it will become a strategic pillar for advancing the platform to higher global standards.

As market participants continue to increase, the trading security of crypto platforms will become a core competitive factor. The strategic positioning of YBUOJ in this area is clearly ahead, and its "AI + security" strategy is gradually revealing long-term value.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb7fdb15-4979-46bf-ac49-26326c4c6f88



Contact Person: Tim Schulz Email: support@ybuoj.org Website: https://www.ybuoj.org

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.