Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Dividend announcement

15 May 2025

The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the period ended 30 April 2025 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 22 May 2025

Record Date 23 May 2025

Payment Date 23 June 2025

Dividend per Share 0.040788 pounds per share (Sterling)

The dividend payment is in accordance with the Company's dividend policy as further described in the Chair's Review to the 2024 Annual Report & Accounts.

For further information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Cara De La Mare - Company Secretary

Samuel Walden - Client Service & Relationship Manager

+44 (0) 1481 745001

Singer Capital Markets

James Maxwell/James Fischer - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com