Orbite and 7Lifestyle Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Exclusive Astronaut Training Experiences to High-Net-Worth Individuals

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Orbite, the premier provider of space training and operations for space explorers, has announced a strategic partnership with 7Lifestyle, a leading concierge service catering to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), to offer elite clientele exclusive access to spaceflight preparation and training programs.

Astronaut Orientation participants experience weightlessness during a Zero G flight guided by Chief Astronaut Trainer Brienna Rommes, who led them through spaceflight training exercises.

Through this collaboration, 7Lifestyle members will gain privileged entry to Orbite's Experience Train Fly program, which features Space Agency grade astronaut training programs designed to prepare individuals for the rigor of space travel while delivering one-of-a-kind adventure. This partnership seamlessly integrates bespoke spaceflight preparation into 7Lifestyle's portfolio of ultra-luxury experiences, offering members an extraordinary gateway to the final frontier.

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision to make astronaut training accessible to those passionate about space exploration," said Jason Andrews, CEO of Orbite. "7Lifestyle's clientele seek extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experiences, and we are excited to provide them with an exclusive opportunity to prepare for space travel through our world-class training programs and expert guidance."

As part of this partnership, 7Lifestyle's clients will have the opportunity to experience advanced spaceflight preparation, including high-G force simulations, microgravity flights, and spacecraft mission simulations. Developed in collaboration with leading aerospace professionals, these programs are designed to blend rigorous astronaut training with the luxury and personalized service expected by HNWIs.

"We are very excited about this partnership. In a world of evolving trends, we follow, we define. At 7Lifestyle, our mission is to elevate niche experiences by offering unique indulgences for those who seek inspiration and refinement," said Management of 7Lifestyle.

As commercial space tourism continues to expand, this partnership represents a significant step toward integrating spaceflight training into the luxury experience sector. Together, Orbite and 7Lifestyle are committed to delivering world-class, cutting-edge experiences that appeal to the most adventurous and visionary travelers.

For more information about this partnership and the astronaut training experiences available, please visit www.OrbiteSpace.com and www.7lifestyle.com .

Link to Orbite Media kit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/o9lv18hyrz8iq9z0qut1s/AF13iHNsJIsYjhz8SiR9yZw?rlkey=pf8x1tsedgfviqiydd8mhk3er&st=eby05z8i&dl=0

