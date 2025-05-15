Rabat, Morocco--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Morocco's flagship energy event returns to Rabat on June 24-25, 2025, bringing together top energy decision-makers, CEOs of leading green energy companies, international investors, and institutional leaders. The Morocco Energy Week Summit & Exhibition, organized by the Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR, is the country's most important platform for advancing investment and partnerships in renewable energy, green hydrogen, water infrastructure, and critical minerals.

With the official support of key Moroccan energy authorities, the event will host a dynamic three-day agenda featuring strategic panels, ministerial discussions, technical workshops, and over 50 pre-scheduled B2B and B2G meetings-offering unrivaled access to Morocco's energy ecosystem.

This year's theme focuses on accelerating Morocco's role as a regional energy transition hub, covering hydrogen, solar, wind, hydropower, lithium, energy efficiency, and sustainable water solutions.

Key Highlights:

Sector-Specific Tracks - Deep dives into green hydrogen infrastructure, utility-scale solar, wind project development, battery and storage technologies, lithium extraction, water desalination, and critical minerals.

Workshops & Capacity Building - Interactive training for international stakeholders on entering Morocco's renewable energy market and developing green hydrogen logistics.

Networking Experiences - Including a Moroccan-themed Gala Dinner, VIP Drinks Reception, and a Farewell Party.

One-on-One Meetings - Over 50 private B2B and B2G meetings with public and private sector leaders shaping Morocco's energy future.

Why Attend?

Morocco has committed over $4.2 billion in energy and water projects in its 2025 budget, positioning itself as one of the most promising global destinations for sustainable investment. With a national strategy emphasizing hydrogen, solar, and critical minerals, the summit is the ideal gateway for companies looking to engage in large-scale renewable projects and strategic energy partnerships.

About IN-VR - The Organiser

IN-VR is a global leader in high-impact energy summits and investment outreach campaigns, facilitating over 2,200 B2B and B2G meetings annually. From Southeast Asia to North Africa and Latin America, IN-VR connects public authorities with the private sector to drive strategic investment, innovation, and partnerships across the global energy landscape.

Register today and be part of Morocco's clean energy transformation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252239

SOURCE: IN-VR Limited