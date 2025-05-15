Anzeige
Eezy Oyj: Change in management team, Laura Kauppinen appointed as Chief Development Officer

Finanznachrichten News

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - 15 MAY 2025 AT 12:30

Eezy Plc: change in management team, Laura Kauppinen appointed as Chief Development Officer

Laura Kauppinen (MA, PhD Psych) has been appointed Chief Development Officer and member of the Group Management Team from 16 May 2025. Laura Kauppinen has over 20 years of experience in business development and change management leading roles both in professional services and industrial sectors.

"Laura has impressive experience and a proven track record in implementing business transformation projects and efficiency programs over many years. We are very pleased to have Laura on board to implement our performance improvement program and build Eezy's future," says Johan Westermarck, Eezy's CEO.

"I am highly motivated to accelerate the implementation of Eezy's strategy. Eezy operates in an interesting and significant market, and I strongly believe in our potential to grow and find even more efficient ways of working. I look forward to working with the professionals at Eezy," says Laura Kauppinen.

Further information:

Johan Westermarck
CEO
johan.westermarck@eezy.fi
puh. +358 50 339 7972

Eezy is Finland's largest work life expertise company, whose mission is to build good working life. Eezy serves its clients in areas such as staffing, corporate culture design, leadership development, recruitment, employment services and personnel surveys. In 2024, Eezy had a revenue of €174 million, the company employed 22 000 people, carried out thousands of organisational development projects and analysed up to 200,000 employee survey responses. Eezy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The company reports its CSRD compliant sustainability statement annually as part of its financial statements. For more information see: www.eezy.fi

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
