Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

15th May 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 14thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

14th May 2025 47.68p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 47.81p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

15th May 2025