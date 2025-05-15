Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Market worth $5.15 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Market by Grade (Austenitic, Ferritic, Duplex), Technology (Piercing, Extrusion), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Power, Nuclear, Green Hydrogen, Others), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", stainless steel seamless pipes market is projected to reach USD 5.15 billion by 2030 from USD 3.88 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The market drivers for stainless steel seamless pipes are the rising demand from sectors like oil & gas, automotive, chemical processing, and construction, where corrosion-resistant and long-lasting materials are essential. The increased emphasis on infrastructure development, especially in developing economies, is also a key factor driving market growth. Furthermore, strict safety regulations, quality standards, and environmental sustainability drive the demand for high-performance pipes. Technical innovation improves production rates and the quality of the products. Transition toward the use of alternative sources of power and increased consumption of advanced pipeline systems for generating electricity and water desalination also spur industry expansion.

"Austenitic grade to be the fastest-growing grade segment in the stainless steel seamless pipes market during the forecast period"

Austenitic stainless steel is the most rapidly growing type of seamless stainless steel pipe owing to its exceptional properties, making it suitable for a wide range of challenging applications. The type, having high chromium, nickel, and even molybdenum contents, is famous for possessing a high corrosion resistance, particularly in severe conditions like chemical processing, marine uses, and oil and gas applications. Austenitic stainless steel is similarly valued for its formability, ductility, and strength and hence can find good application where the above factors are essential. Some examples are complex and stress-containing applications in heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and piping systems at high-temperature operating conditions. Their resistance to corrosive materials such as acids and chlorides further makes them the material of choice for industries requiring low-maintenance, corrosion-resistant piping systems.

Key Players

The stainless steel seamless pipes market report comprises key service providers such as NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION (Japan), Alleima (Sweden), Vallourec (France), AMETEK, Inc. (US), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), Tenaris (Luxembourg), Jindal SAW Ltd. (India), ISMT Limited (India), Tubacex S.A. (Spain), and Centravis (Ukraine).

