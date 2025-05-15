Anzeige
WKN: A4189D | ISIN: GB00BPCT7534
15.05.2025
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Scott Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 31p each

GB00BPCT7534

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Scott Hill - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

Matching Shares

£2.145739

69

9

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

78 Ordinary shares

£2.145739

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-05-12

15:31 BST

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Sameer Vuyyuru

(shares purchased by Sameer Vuyyuru's son, Person Closely Associated)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief AI and Product Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 31p each

GB00BPCT7534

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Sameer Vuyyuru - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

Matching Shares

£2.145739

23

6

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

29 Ordinary shares

£2.145739

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-05-12

15:31 BST

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


