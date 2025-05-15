Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Menswear in Argentina

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA./BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to announce its launch in the Argentine market alongside its brand partners Incom S.p.a. and Sur Pacifico S.A. This entry further enhances the multi-billion-dollar brand's global presence and expands U.S. Polo Assn.'s reach into another new and exciting market.

U.S. Polo Assn.



The global sports brand's presence in Argentina will focus on a territory steeped in history, where the sport of polo is not only widely celebrated but also deeply rooted in the local culture. U.S. Polo Assn. will commence with the launch of the men's collection in June 2025, featuring timeless styles such as polo shirts, woven shirts, t-shirts, trousers, jeans, knitwear, and jackets.

"Partnering with Incom S.p.a. and Sur Pacifico S.A. to bring the U.S. Polo Assn. brand to Argentina for the first time-a country with a profound polo legacy and amazing consumers-is a significant milestone," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the multi-billion-dollar global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This opportunity has the potential for U.S. Polo Assn. to be one of the most influential sport-inspired brands in the entire marketplace."

Sur Pacifico S.A. is an Argentine company founded in 1985. With a solid business and brand background, it has established itself in the textile clothing market, initially focusing on men's and children's apparel and more recently expanding to women's fashion. Since 1992, Sur Pacifico S.A. has been the exclusive licensee of the Mistral brand, a Dutch-origin brand originally linked to water sports, particularly surfing. The company also manages two international brands, Brooksfield and Royal Einfield Apparel.

"We are thrilled to have found a strategic partner in Argentina, such as Sur Pacifico S.A., who aligns with our values, allowing us to bring the U.S. Polo Assn. brand to a market historically connected to the sport of polo," says Lorenzo Nencini, CEO of Incom. "This unique collaboration will allow us to reach new, passionate consumers and strengthen U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection within the world of sports, creating a perfect synergy between the brand's heritage and the excellence of this discipline in Argentina."

ABOUT U.S. POLO ASSN.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

ABOUT INCOM S.P.A.

Incom S.p.a., founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, operates under license as the clothing division of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand and also produces and distributes important clothing brands worldwide. Additionally, Incom S.p.a. is one of the main suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing for the Italian State, providing both uniforms and technical apparel made with the special proprietary patent "Float" for floating garments. Since January 2008, Incom S.p.a. has been producing and distributing men's, women's, children's, underwear, and swimwear clothing under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Europe, with consistently growing sales results. For more information, visit www.incomitaly.com.

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/global-sports-brand-u.s.-polo-assn.-launches-menswear-in-argentina-1027212