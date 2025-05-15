Longwood Fund: Longwood Healthcare Leaders to Convene Top Life Science Executives at Industry-Leading Networking Forum, MIT CEO

Leading life science executives, government officials, academic leaders, and investors gather for two day off-the-record networking and discussion forum

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Longwood Healthcare Leaders convenes top biopharmaceutical leaders for two days of off-the-record discussion, June 17-18, 2025, at the annual MIT CEO, co-hosted with MIT President Sally Kornbluth, Nobelist Phil Sharp (co-founder Biogen/Alnylam), Bob Langer (co-founder Moderna/Momenta), and Matthew Vander Heiden (Director, Koch Institute), and held at MIT's Koch Institute in Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA. Thought leaders across government, pharma, biotech, academia, and investing communities speak in discussion panels, fireside chats, and roundtable discussions focusing on some of the most important issues facing the life sciences ecosystem today.

MIT CEO featured speakers

MIT Institute Professor Phil Sharp, Biogen CEO Chris Viehbacher, Longwood GP Christoph Westphal at MIT CEO 2024

Speakers at this year's MIT CEO include Sally Kornbluth (President, MIT), Phil Sharp (Institute Professor, MIT), Peter Marks (former Director, FDA CBER), Maura Healey (Governor, Massachusetts), Yvonne Greenstreet (CEO, Alnylam), Ken Keller (CEO, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.), Christophe Weber (CEO, Takeda), Julie Kim (President, US, Takeda), Robert Califf (former Commissioner, FDA), Janet Woodcock (former Commissioner, FDA), Anne Klibanski (CEO, Mass General Brigham), Jay Bradner (EVP, R&D & CSO, Amgen), Eliav Barr (CMO, Merck), Bill Mezzanotte (Global Head, R&D, CSL), Nello Mainolfi (CEO, Kymera Therapeutics), Alisha Alaimo (President & Head, North America, Biogen), George Daley (Dean, Harvard Medical School), Susan Hockfield (former President, MIT), Nouhad Husseini (Head, BD & Corporate Strategy, Regeneron), Tarek Rabah (CEO, Otsuka NA), Miguel Fernández Alcalde (President, EMD Serono), Todd Golub (President & Director, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard), Jeremy Levin (CEO, Ovid Therapeutics; former Chair, BIO), Congressman Jake Auchincloss (Massachusetts), heads of business development from Astellas, Regeneron, EMD Serono, Servier, among others.

The forum encourages open dialogue with a C-suite audience, generating actionable takeaways and business development opportunities. Discussion topics include: supporting research at the intersection of policy & science, ensuring health equity and access, (big bio)pharma pipeline sourcing, translating science into medicine, driving productivity in R&D, ensuring global access, targeted licensing & acquisitions, navigating the regulatory landscape, innovative commercial models, maintaining patient-centric focus, identifying next-generation therapeutics, advances in clinical trials, managing the runway, accelerating drug development, advancing late-stage assets, R&D collaboration, accelerating drug discovery, ecosystem of external innovation, investment outlook, assessing investment risk, capital market perspectives, developing an effective board, navigating partnerships across borders, among others.

The agenda has been developed to maximize efficient networking opportunities, including luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception following the close of discussion panels on Wednesday, June 18. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/mitceo

Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders hosts thought leaders, key executives, and government officials for quarterly forums. These meetings aim to foster collaboration, exchange insights, and drive biomedical advancements from the top, facilitating discussions that promote transparency and collaboration among participants with the goal of accelerating the translation of discoveries into medicines that can improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

SOURCE: Longwood Fund

