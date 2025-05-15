Eagle Royalties Ltd.: Eagle Royalties Extends Warrants

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:ER.CN) ("Eagle Royalties") has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to amend the term of 5,005,998 outstanding common share purchase warrants which were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement completed in May 2023. The warrants have a current expiry date of May 19, 2025.

Eagle Royalties has applied to extend the expiry date for an additional 12 months to a revised date of May 19th, 2026. The exercise price of the warrants will remain unchanged, at $0.50 per warrant.

About Eagle Royalties Ltd.

Eagle Royalties benefits from maintaining a strong treasury and holds a diverse portfolio of over 35 royalty interests in western Canada. Target commodities subject to royalties include a broad spectrum including critical metals, precious metals, industrial minerals and diamonds. Its flagship royalty is associated with the AurMac Project located in Yukon, operated by Banyan Gold Corp. Eagle Royalties holds royalty interests ranging from 0.5% to 2% on claims that contain a significant portion of AurMac's inferred gold resource located at the Powerline and Airstrip deposit areas. Eagle Royalties also holds royalty interests on a number of historical base metal deposits located in Western Canada.

