Announced acquisition of majority interest in Serato, a global leader in DJ software.

Total revenue of $48.1 million, a 6% increase over Q1 2024 (1) .

Total Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $9.7 million, a 63% increase over Q1 2024 (1) .

Continued momentum on improving Adjusted EBITDA, achieving 20%+ margin for the second consecutive quarter.

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, announced the financial results for the three-months ended March 31, 2025 ("Q1 2025") today. Currency amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 2025 Company Highlights

Announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Serato, with the transaction successfully closing on May 12, 2025, adding a premium music software subscription business with strong recurring revenue and clear growth opportunities.

Tiny Fund I generated combined unaudited revenue of $17.0 million (US$11.8 million) in Q1 2025, with Tiny receiving $1.0 million in distributions from its 20.34% ownership stake.

Integrated operations of Stamped, Repeat, and KnoCommerce under the leadership of CEO Jeremiah Prummer, aligning core offerings in reviews, loyalty, customer insights, and retention with a strategic emphasis on unifying the data layer to enhance value for merchants.

Dribbble officially launched its Products and Services offerings, allowing designers and clients to contract and transact directly on the Dribbble platform, furthering Dribbble's mission to help professional designers earn a living doing meaningful creative work.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $9.7 million, an increase of $3.8 million or 63% over Q1 2024 (1) , demonstrating the team's execution on its key priorities.

of $9.7 million, an increase of $3.8 million or 63% over Q1 2024 , demonstrating the team's execution on its key priorities. Free Cash Flow(2) of $3.0 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 168% over Q1 2024.

Management Commentary

In Q1 2025, Tiny announced the proposed acquisition of Serato Audio Systems Limited ("Serato"), a global leader in DJ software based in New Zealand, with the transaction closing on May 12, 2025. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Tiny and closely aligns with the Company's strategic vision of operating and partnering with wonderful companies for the long term. The addition of Serato to the Company's software portfolio is expected to significantly enhance Tiny's recurring revenue while driving sustainable growth.

Both Adjusted EBITDA(2) and Free Cash Flow(2) improved year-over-year, demonstrating the results of a continued focus on cost discipline and margin improvement. Tiny remains committed to reducing its leverage profile through continued improvement in Adjusted EBITDA(2) and debt paydown.

Jordan Taub, CEO, said, "Q1 was an exciting quarter, as we continued to see the results of our work to drive improvements across the entire business, while also announcing the acquisition of Serato. We are proud to partner with Serato's management team and founders to execute on the company's growth opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders."

(1) When excluding the divested entities of Frosty Studio Ltd. and 8020 Design Ltd. in the comparative period. Both entities were divested in Q4 2024.

(2) Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for further information

Q1 2025 Financial Results





Three-month periods ended March 31





2025



2024

Revenue

48,061,965



48,939,598

Operating loss

(1,505,374 )

(4,323,720 ) Net loss

(4,005,397 )

(8,854,467 ) EBITDA (2)

7,469,467



3,350,915

EBITDA% % (2)

16 %



7 %

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

9,716,205



6,891,663

Adjusted EBITDA % (2)

20 %



14 %

Recurring revenue (2)

9,807,871



9,256,874

Recurring revenue % (2)

20 %



19 %







Three-month periods ended March 31





2025



2024

Cash provided by operating activities

3,957,290



4,337,849

Free cash flow (2)

3,015,159



1,126,635

Adjusted free cash flow post debt servicing(2)

1,939,234



1,067,461

Loss per share

(0.02 )

(0.05 ) Diluted loss per share

(0.02 )

(0.05 ) Free cash flow per share (2)

0.02



0.01

Adjusted free cash flow per share (2)

0.01



0.01











Total assets

339,840,403



350,529,798

Investment in Tiny Fund I LP

38,052,877



38,177,751

Total liabilities

161,687,062



168,459,250

Non-current financial liabilities

107,043,861



106,934,158



Revenue in Q1 2025 was $48.1 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 2% compared to Q1 2024. The decrease was driven by lower transactional revenue in the Creative Platform segment, partially offset by growth in Digital Services and the acquisition of MediaNet in Q2 2024. Adjusting for the Q4 2024 dispositions of Frosty and 8020, pro-forma revenue increased 6% over Q1 2024.

Recurring revenue (2) in Q1 2025 was $9.8 million and made up 20% of total revenue, an increase of $0.6 million or 6% compared to Q1 2024, when recurring revenue made up 19% of total revenue. The growth is largely attributable to the acquisition of MediaNet.

EBITDA (2) in Q1 2025 was $7.5 million compared to $3.4 million in Q1 2024, primarily driven by lower operating expenditures, which decreased $3.7 million from Q1 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) in Q1 2025 was $9.7 million compared to $6.9 million in Q1 2024, driven by lower personnel cost in Q1 2025, which decreased $2.7 million from Q1 2024. Improvements in Adjusted EBITDA (2) are the result of the Company's ongoing cost discipline and a continued focus on organic revenue growth.

Cash on hand on March 31, 2025 was $20.3 million compared to $22.9 million on December 31, 2024.

Total debt outstanding on March 31, 2025 was $113.3 million compared to $116.9 million on December 31, 2024. The decrease of $3.6 million is due to debt repayments, net of drawings, of $3.4 million. In Q1 2025, the Company repaid a total of $5.2 million of debt.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (2) at the end of Q1 2025 was 2.7x compared to 3.0x at the end of Q4 2024.

The Company's cash flow from operations in Q1 2025 was $4.0 million, compared to $4.3 million in Q1 2024. Cash flow from operations in Q1 2025 was impacted by one-time professional fees and costs of $1.5 million related to the acquisition of Serato.

Free Cash Flow (2) in Q1 2025 was $3.0 million compared to $1.1 million in Q1 2024. The increase is the result of improved cost management and lower personnel costs. When factoring in non-recurring costs and scheduled debt payments, the Adjusted Free Cash Flow Post Debt Servicing (2) in Q1 2025 was $1.9 million compared to $1.1 million in Q1 2024, an increase of $0.9 million or 82%.

Net loss in Q1 2025 was $4.0 million compared to $8.9 million in Q1 2024, a decrease of $4.8 million or 55%, primarily driven by lower operating expenditure and foreign exchange fluctuations during Q1 2025, partially offset by fair value movements in financial instruments.

(2) Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for further information

Tiny Fund I Performance

Combined unaudited revenue of $17.0 million (US$11.8 million) in Q1 2025 compared to $15.1 million (US$11.2 million) in Q1 2024, increase of 13%.

Combined unaudited revenue of $66.0 million (US$48.2 million) for the 2024 fiscal year compared to $55.5 million (USD$41.1 million) for the 2023 fiscal year, increase of 19%.

Tiny owns 20.34% of Tiny Fund I and received distributions of $1.0 million in Q1 2025.

The Company will hold a conference call to provide a business update on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET hosted by:

Jordan Taub, CEO

Mike McKenna, CFO

A question-and-answer session will follow the business update.

Conference Call Details

Date:



Thursday, May 15, 2025



Time:



8:00 a.m. ET



Dial-In Number: Canada: +1 226 828 7575 or +1 833 950 0062



United States: +1 404 975 4839 or +1 833 470 1428

Access code:

983306

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/584140840.

An archived telephone replay of the call will be available for one week following the call by dialing +1 866 813 9403 and entering the access code 685984, followed by the # sign.

(2) Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for further information

Financial Statements

Tiny's consolidated interim unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for Q1 2025 is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Tiny

Tiny acquires businesses using a founder-friendly approach, while focusing on valuation, recurring revenues and free cash flow potential. The Company expects to hold businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to leading applications and themes powering forward-thinking merchants worldwide, primarily in the Shopify ecosystem; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's future growth, financial performance and business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions.

This press release includes, among others, forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding: the Company's financial profile, the results of the acquisition of Serato and the future plans of the Company and its subsidiaries. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be accurate and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to: reliance on the Shopify platform; the Company's limited operating history; reliance on management and key employees; conflicts of interest in relation to the Company's officers, directors, and consultants; the ability to integrate previous acquisitions or future acquisitions; limitations on claims against a seller of an acquired company; additional financing requirements; risks related to dilution; global financial conditions; management of growth; risks associated with the Company's strategy of growth through acquisitions; tax risks; reputational risks; payment processing risks; currency fluctuations; competitive markets; uncertainty and adverse changes in the economy; unsustainability of the Company's rapid growth and inability to attract new customers, retain revenue from existing merchants, and increase sales to both new and existing customers; adverse effects on the Company's revenue growth and profitability due to the inability to attract new customers or sell additional products to existing customers; future results of operations being harmed due to declines in recurring revenue or contracts not being renewed; cyber security and privacy breaches; changes in client demand; challenges to the protection of intellectual property; infringement of intellectual property; regulatory risks; risks related to legal claims; ineffective operations through mobile devices, which are increasingly being used to conduct commerce; risks related to information technology; and risks associated with internal controls over financial reporting. For a more detailed discussion of certain of these risk factors, see the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 29, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors, as other factors could adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain information presented in this press release contain non- IFRS accounting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") measures that are used by us as indicators of financial performance. These financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed under IFRS and our computation may differ from similarly-named computations as reported by other entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of performance. The Company believes these measures may be useful supplemental information to assist investors in assessing our operational performance and our ability to generate cash through operations. The non-IFRS measures also provide investors with insight into our decision making as we use these non-IFRS measures to make financial, strategic and operating decisions.

Because non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from similarly-named computations as reported by other entities, securities regulations require that non-IFRS measures be clearly defined and qualified, reconciled with their nearest IFRS measure and given no more prominence than the closest IFRS measure.

Non-IFRS measures are not audited. Unless otherwise indicated, the financial information presented in this press release is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. These non-IFRS measures have important limitations as analytical tools and investors are cautioned not to consider them in isolation or place undue reliance on ratios or percentages calculated using these non-IFRS measures.

NON-IFRS MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





For the three-month periods ended March 31,





2025



2024

Net loss $ (4,005,397 ) $ (8,854,467 ) Income tax expense

540,192



461,541

Depreciation and amortization

8,685,701



8,724,754

Interest expense

2,248,971



3,019,087

EBITDA

7,469,467



3,350,915











EBITDA Adjustments







Share of losses from unlisted equity investments

(479,776 )

(274,635 ) Gain on sale of intangibles

-



131,779

Fair value gain/(loss) to financial instruments

402,625



(1,816,065 ) Fair value on contingent consideration

(285,526 )

26,735

Business acquisition costs

1,462,216



45,342

Share-based compensation

711,378



453,781

Foreign exchange

238,091



3,011,746

Other income(1)

(164,554 )

(536,162 ) Non-recurring severance expense

75,253



1,340,579

Non-recurring project costs(2)

-



859,258

Non-recurring professional fees(3)

287,031



298,390

Adjusted EBITDA

9,716,205



6,891,663



(1) Other income relates gain/loss on FX and other minor non-operating items

(2) Non-recurring project related to advertising and promotion expense for a specific project that will not continue in the future

(3) Non-recurring professional fees relates to legal fees for the go-public transaction and amalgamation with WeCommerce, restructuring, and software implementation costs

EBITDA % and Adjusted EBITDA %





For the three-month periods ended March 31,





2025



2024

EBITDA $ 7,469,467

$ 3,350,915

Revenue

48,061,965



48,939,598

EBITDA %

16 %



7 %











Adjusted EBITDA

9,716,205



6,891,663

Revenue

48,061,965



48,939,598

Adjusted EBITDA %

20 %



14 %



Recurring Revenue and Recurring Revenue %





For the three-month periods ended March 31,





2025



2024

Recurring revenues $ 9,807,871

$ 9,256,874

Non-recurring revenues

38,254,094



39,682,724

Total revenue

48,061,965



48,939,598











Recurring revenue % of total revenue

20 %



19 %



Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share





For the three-month periods ended March 31,





2025



2024

Cash provided by operating activities $ 3,957,290

$ 4,337,849

Business acquisition costs

1,462,216



45,342

Interest paid on debt

(2,310,435 )

(3,042,147 ) Capital expenditures

(93,912 )

(214,409 ) Free Cash Flow

3,015,159



1,126,635

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

187,376,765



179,137,536

Free cash flow per share

0.02



0.01







For the three-month periods ended March 31,





2025



2024

EBITDA $ 7,469,467

$ 3,350,915

Income taxes paid

(3,202,967 )

(1,018,854 ) Interest paid on debt

(2,310,435 )

(3,042,147 ) Impairment of non-financial assets

-



-

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss

(90,469 )

2,744,404

Gain on share transaction

-



-

Non-cash expenses(1)

444,808



(868,708 ) Business acquisition costs

1,462,216



45,342

Changes in non-cash working capital

(663,549 )

130,092

Capital expenditures

(93,912 )

(214,409 ) Free Cash Flow

3,015,159



1,126,635



Adjusted Free Cash Flow Post Debt Servicing and Adjusted Free Cash Flow per Share





For the three-month periods ended March 31,





2025



2024

Free cash flow $ 3,015,159

$ 1,126,635

Non-recurring professional fees

287,031



834,805

Severance

75,253



438,601

Scheduled debt payments

(1,438,209 )

(1,332,580 ) Adjusted free cash flow post debt servicing

1,939,234



1,067,461

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

187,376,765



179,137,536

Adjusted free cash flow per share

0.01



0.01



(1) Non-cash expenses relate to specific non-cash items from the cash provided by operating activities. This includes share-based compensation, fair value adjustment to financial instruments, gain on disposal of intangible assets, loss on sale of subsidiaries, fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, loss on sale or disposal of assets, share of earnings from unlisted equity investments, bad debts, and interest income

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252221

SOURCE: Tiny Ltd.