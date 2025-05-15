The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has launched a tender to supply five solar hybrid systems for water treatment plants at refugee camps in Sudan's White Nile State. The deadline to submit expressions of interest is May 30. The UNHCR is administering a tender for the provision of solar hybrid systems for five water treatment plants at refugee camps in White Nile State, Sudan. The chosen applicant will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of the five hybrid systems, alongside a two-year operations ...

