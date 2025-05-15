In the first three months of 2024, the addition of new PV systems in Austria was just under 500 MW. This year, according to estimates by PV Austria, the figure is around 20% lower in the same period. The association is appealing to the government not to further stifle the market. From pv magazine Germany According to initial industry estimates, Austria's photovoltaic capacity expansion in the first quarter of 2025 fell by approximately 20% compared to the same period last year, photovoltaic association PV Austria announced on Wednesday. According to a report published by E-Control, 497 MW of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...