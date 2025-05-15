BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 14 May 2025 were:

208.00p Capital only

208.22p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender of 10,910,252 Ordinary Shares on 29th April 2025, the Company has 56,613,872 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,747,433 which are held in treasury.