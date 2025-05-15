As from May 16, 2025, Africa Oil Corp. will change company name to Meren Energy Inc.
Old company name: Africa Oil Corp.
New company name: Meren Energy Inc.
Old ticker: AOI
New ticker: MER
The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 19, 2025. The order book will not change.
|Current ISIN:
|CA00829Q1019
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|May 16, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|CA5889141019
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|May 19, 2025
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
